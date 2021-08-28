5 interesting features related to Wanted Levels in the GTA series

Wanted Levels are the perfect feature to prevent GTA players from going on a blind rampage 24/7, yet there is an interesting subset of features in it.

Some of them are closely related (and are only seen) with Wanted Levels, while others are semi-related. Either way, the Wanted Level feature is largely tied to law and order within the GTA series, which doesn't always play in the player's favor. Sometimes, these features can even end up being considered annoying by some players.

Naturally, most GTA games have different takes on these features. This can result in some features being completely absent in some games while being completely revised in other GTA titles.

Five cool features related to Wanted Levels in the GTA series

5) Vigilante

The Vigilante vehicle side mission can be done in most law enforcement vehicles. Typically, the better vehicles spawn with a higher Wanted Level. Not only that, but some of them can only spawn if the player has a certain Wanted Level.

In an interesting twist of fate, the Vigilante side mission involves the player pursuing criminals. It's worth noting that the player can still get a Wanted Level when doing this vehicle side mission.

4) Pay 'n' Sprays

A Pay 'n' Spray seen in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Pay 'n' Sprays were the main way to get rid of pesky cops back in the 3D universe. Of course, it wasn't just used to get rid of a player's Wanted Level. It can also be utilized to paint a player's car a different color, or just used to repair a car.

Naturally, the main purpose of a Pay 'n' Spray is to get rid of a Wanted Level. It doesn't matter what Wanted Level the player has. It can be 1-star or 6-stars; either way, entering a Pay 'n' Spray will get rid of it.

It's also worth noting that Pay 'n' Sprays have appeared in most GTA games. It debuted in GTA 1 and has been relevant in most games, being most noticeably absent in GTA 5.

3) Spike strips

A spike strip showing up in GTA Chinatown Wars (Image via Rockstar Games)

This feature doesn't always show up in the GTA series, and it tends to only show up when the player has a sufficient Wanted Level. They appear when the player has a 3-star Wanted Level or higher, and are mainly used by law enforcement to stop the player from fleeing.

It will puncture the tires, resulting in the player having a harder time controlling their car. More often than not, they also show up with roadblocks, which are another feature associated with Wanted Levels.

2) Getting Busted

There are two main ways for players to "fail" in a GTA game. The first one is by getting Wasted. However, the second one is exclusive to players who get a Wanted Level in the GTA series. There are a few ways players could get Busted in the GTA series.

Generally, it happens when the player either got knocked down near a police officer or was in a vehicle when the cop opened the door. In some games, the player would lose everything in their inventory, which meant that getting Busted was another obstacle some players had to overcome.

1) Different units will go after the player

The Vice Squad only appears in the Vice City games when the player is 3-stars+ (Image via Rockstar Games)

Different GTA games handle this feature differently from one another. For example, there is no military in GTA 4, but they are present in GTA San Andreas when the player gets 6-stars. New NPCs with new weapons going after the player at various Wanted Levels aren't the only thing worth noting.

There are also new vehicles. The Rhino is the most famous example of a law enforcement vehicle, as it shows up at 6-stars in most GTA games. However, even niche examples like the VCPD Cheetah in GTA Vice City can be useful for some players.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi