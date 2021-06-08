5 most likeable characters from GTA 5

From crazy madmen to power-hungry aristocrats to part-time criminals, GTA 5 features a diverse assortment of characters, each more intriguing than the other.

While some characters bring full-throttle twists to the plot of the story, others merely hang around, either for a good laugh or a good dunking session. Each one is incredibly amusing in their own right and bring a touch of diversity to the game.

This article takes a look at 5 of the most likable characters featured in GTA 5.

5 best characters from GTA 5

5) Lazlow Jones

Based on real-life writer Jeffrey Crawford, Lazlow Jones is unanimously agreed upon as one of the best characters not only from GTA 5 but the entire series.

Funny, charismatic and much-loved, Lazlow Jones is brought to life by none other than Jeffrey Crawford himself. Since he gets a feature in almost every Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 5 would have felt rather incomplete without him.

4) Wade Hebert

Wade Hebert is one of the funniest characters from GTA 5, if not the entire series. While he is not exactly a popular character, his amusing antics and hilarious scenes always manage to get a laugh out of the player.

Wade Hebert is essentially a parody of the insanely popular Juggalo, which explains where he gets his dim witted comments from. Definitely one of the most likable characters from GTA 5.

3) Lamar Davis

Before Franklin became one of the most notorious criminals of all time, he was just a regular low-key rebel, engaging in minor thefts and offenses with his partner Lamar. While Franklin pretty much stops hanging out with Lamar after he joins Michael and Trevor, he never quite forgets his aspiring kingpin.

2) Lester Crest

Admittedly, Lester Crest is a little creepy, and little is an understatement. The old guy shows up in places he has no business in and knows things even the most skilled informants would have trouble acquiring. That said, Lester is quite the genius. He is the mastermind behind all the grand robberies players get to grind in GTA 5 and he's the one who keeps Michael's secret. Though the players didn't get to see him a lot in GTA 5, his appearance in Trevor's helicopter towards the end of the game was delightfully surprising for fans.

1) Michael

Michael is arguably the best character from GTA 5. Wild, crestfallen, confused and low-key philosophical, the retired criminal is quite different from some of the more 'quintessential' characters from the series. Trevor, for example, may be a madman at heart, but he's definitely the kind of character one would expect from a game centered around crime and chaos.

Michael, with his profound reflections on life and his gem of a heart, is not only different but also very real. GTA 5 would have had a hard time breaking so many world records if it weren't for Michael.

Edited by Gautham Balaji