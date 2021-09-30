5 major differences between GTA 5 and GTA Online’s gameplay

GTA 5 and GTA Online operate on the same engine, yet the two games are noticeably different in their core gameplay.

The most obvious difference is how GTA Online is a multiplayer game, and GTA 5 is a single-player game. However, that isn't the only reason for the two games being so different. Several of GTA Online's features could work in a single-player game. Likewise, some of GTA 5's features can work well in a multiplayer game.

So it's vital to look at what separates the two GTA titles.

GTA 5 and GTA Online: Five significant gameplay differences

Both titles have similarities for being 2013 games, but this article will only focus on what makes them different.

5) GTA Online's notifications

One of the most annoying parts of playing GTA Online is how frequently the player gets notifications via their phone. Gamers will hear the same beep sound effect ad nauseam in an ordinary session. GTA Online has various activities, so players can get notifications for something they don't usually do.

GTA 5 has texts, but it's nowhere near as frequent as those found in GTA Online. It makes the general gameplay less cumbersome and distracting.

4) Focus on heists

Heists play a crucial role in both GTA titles. It didn't always exist in GTA Online, but it's now a game with several innovative heists. The majority of these heists require other real-life players, which is different from having a few pre-made NPCs.

The main difference between the two games' heists is that players can repeat them in GTA Online to earn more money. Repeating heists in GTA 5 doesn't give players additional wealth. Instead, it's strict so players can get a better medal when finishing this mission.

3) GTA Online has more vehicles and properties

GTA Online has some unique vehicles that GTA 5 lacks (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are some properties GTA 5 players can own, yet GTA Online players can't; movie cinemas and the Los Santos Golf Club being prime examples. However, GTA Online allows gamers to possess a myriad of businesses exclusive to that game, such as:

Nightclubs

Auto Shops

MC Businesses

Arcades

Bunkers

Facilities

That's not even getting into how GTA Online has several exclusive vehicles. GTA 5 stopped receiving new vehicles several years ago, which means that GTA 5 players have missed out on almost 300 vehicles since then.

2) Single-player vs. multiplayer

The casino is a good example of something that has changed over the years via updates (Image via Rockstar Games)

A game with a single-player philosophy is always going to play differently than one with a multiplayer one. GTA 5 fits in the former category, whereas GTA Online is in the latter.

GTA 5 has a linear story mode, and GTA Online does not. However, the differences between the two extend past this basic principle. GTA Online receives far more updates than GTA 5 does. It includes several unique features that are utterly absent from the single-player game.

Not to mention, playing with other real-life players changes how the open-world feels.

1) Protagonists

GTA 5's three protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of GTA 5's big selling points is how the player controls three protagonists and can swap to any one of them. Some missions involve all three protagonists. Naturally, the three protagonists are Michael, Trevor, and Franklin.

GTA Online doesn't have a named protagonist. Players can create and customize their protagonist's appearance however they want (including the option to play as a woman).

The GTA Online protagonist's story is also different from how Michael, Trevor, or Franklin's plot advances.

