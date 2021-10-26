5 major graphics differences between GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition and the original games

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition is set to be released on November 11, 2021, and players are getting restless about being able to play the remastered versions of their favorite classic games. GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition is a complete graphical revamp of the game. The developers at Rockstar Games have also worked hard to improve the gameplay and mechanics.

When the original trio was released, the systems that used to run those games had comparatively weaker hardware. Today the hardware can support graphics many times better than the original trilogy. Modern hardware and progressive advancements in game development are why GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition feels like an extremely promising game for fans.

This article is a breakdown of all the comparisons visible in the video uploaded by the GTA series videos.

GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition and the original GTA games graphics comparison: Top 5 major differences

5) Better fire effects

It is impossible to have a GTA game without fire. Fire is a massive part of what players experience in the GTA series, and players use many different weapons that produce a small flame at the weapon's nozzle.

In GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition, Rockstar Games has worked on the fire effect at the end of weapons while they are being fired. The flame effects of weapons like Molotovs and flamethrowers have been reworked in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

4) More vibrant colors

The colors in the original GTA trilogy seemed a little faded compared to the Definitive Editions of the game. Many blurry and dark-looking objects have more accurate colors on them, along with the proper shine.

In GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition, Rockstar has worked on making colors look more realistic for each object that they are applied on. Metallic surfaces have a nicer shine, while things that don't need a polish have a rich matte look.

3) Facial features are more prominent

Characters in the original games had blurry and unclear faces. Many features of the face were missed due to the blur, and players could never really figure out the true face of the characters.

In GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition, Rockstar Games has made each character's face extremely clear and readable. It will be more fun playing the games now because players get an exact representation of all the characters they interact with.

2) Light is more realistic

With the popularization of ray tracing, many games are taking light sources in the game into heavy consideration. Having light from natural sources, vehicle headlights, and street lights, casts a shadow at the right place with respect to the light source.

If there are multiple light sources, the darker shadow is cast opposite the strongest light source. Having more genuine lighting in the game will make it look more realistic.

1) Better draw distance

The draw distance in a game is the maximum distance of objects in a three-dimensional scene formed by the rendering engine. In the games' original release, players could only see a short distance of what was ahead of them. This was due to the limited power of the graphics card, which was unable to load all objects in the game in that direction.

In GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition, players can see quite a lot in terms of draw distance. Objects far away are loaded by the engine giving players more to see while playing the game.

Edited by R. Elahi