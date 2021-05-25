5 most memorable cheat codes in the GTA series

The GTA series is known for its incredible assortment of cheat codes. Hidden within the game itself, these cheats are activated by plugging in the correct keys or pressing the controller buttons in a certain way.

Over the years, the GTA franchise has racked up a good deal of cheat codes to keep players engaged for hours on end. While some of them allow players to make the game more chaotic, others are just there for a good laugh.

This article highlights five of the most memorable cheat codes from the GTA series.

Most popular cheat codes from the GTA Series

5) Flying cars

Flying cars have been in the news as the much-anticipated future of the world, and rightly so. Many people fantasize about an age that would allow them to soar into the sky and fly with the birds.

Well, flying cars brings this fantasy to life, at least in the virtual world. This cheat code was introduced in GTA San Andreas and has since been one of the most popular codes from the entire series.

4) Explosive melee attacks

Melee weapons are often looked down upon in the GTA franchise for being impractical in a real fight, which is a shame considering melee weapons existed long before people knew the kind of damage real weapons could wreak.

This cheat code brings melee weapons the hype they deserve by making them a little more dangerous and, hence, practical. And on the plus side, it's cool to see people explode when attacked by a melee weapon.

Even though this cheat code was introduced in GTA 5, it didn't take long to become one of the most popular cheat codes from the series.

3) Destroying nearby cars

This cheat code causes the kind of anarchy the GTA series is known for (Image via racing car games, YouTube)

Destruction is synonymous with Grand Theft Auto, and the franchise takes pride in bringing out the most chaotic, challenging, and mind-boggling games out there. This cheat code, when plugged in, automatically destroys all the cars in the vicinity, causing the kind of anarchy the GTA series is known for.

This cheat code was introduced in GTA 3 and has been a fan-favorite ever since.

2) Spawn Jetpack

The GTA series boasts a mind-blowing assortment of practical, amusing, and downright hilarious cheat codes, but none quite outclass the Spawn Jetpack.

After all, what could beat a cheat that literally spawns a Jetpack out of thin air? Players who are stuck in a pit and don't know their way out? They can just plug in this lifesaver and let their worries soar away.

This cheat code was introduced in GTA San Andreas and has since been the most popular cheat of all time. The franchise would probably have been incomplete without it.

1) Drunk mode

Nothing cracks the player up as badly as the drunk mode from GTA 5. Plugging this cheat turns the playable character into a drunken wanderer who has no idea what he's doing in life, which is funny since ruling the underworld makes for quite a life.

The GTA series features several hilarious cheat codes, but nothing beats a drunk Michael walking about aimlessly, not knowing what he is doing or where he is headed.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.