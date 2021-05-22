5 useful cheat codes in GTA 5

Cheat Codes not only add a touch of humor to GTA 5 by allowing players to pull off hilarious antics, but also help them get through impossible quests.

Let's face it, GTA 5 missions do tend to get a little daunting at times. While some players may prefer the grind over the easy route, others enjoy flying through the game by taking advantage of any available cheats.

This article highlights five of the most useful GTA 5 cheats codes available to players.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

Top 5 cheat codes in GTA 5

#5 Invincibility

Imagine being invincible for 5 minutes straight. People can try and destroy the player all they want, but they will just end up wasting their ammo. Meanwhile, the player will be able to do whatever they want without being blown into ribbons.

In a world as perilous as GTA 5, this is perhaps one of the most handy cheat codes players can take advantage of.

#4 Get Parachute

Yes, this cheat code equips players with a highly-functional parachute. Got pushed off a cliff? No problem. This cheat will materialize a parachute out of thin air.

Moreover, players can also rely on this cheat code when paying the infamous Mouth Chiliad a visit. Word on the street is that the altruist cult is always around and may jump on visitors whom they consider trespassers out of the blue.

#3 Slippery Tires

Image via gta5-mods.com

Most GTA 5 vehicles focus on speed and acceleration while completely ignoring the handling part, which happens to be the most important aspect of a high-end vehicle.

Slippery Tires removes friction by defying the laws of physics, allowing the vehicle to boast nimble handling and butter-smooth tires. Definitely one of the best cheat codes for GTA 5.

#2 Explosive Ammo

One cannot survive the chaos that is GTA 5 without having an arsenal of deadly weapons on them at all times. After all, surprise assaults and unexpected attacks are considered to be completely normal in GTA 5, especially when madmen like Trevor Phillips are around.

This cheat code makes all guns shoot explosive ammo. Imagine having the ability to annihilate everything in the vicinity. Well, this cheat code does just that. Unarguably one of the most useful cheat codes for GTA 5.

#1 Spawn the Duke O' Death

Duke O'Death is one of the most popular armored vehicles featured in GTA 5. Equipped with lethal weapons and a bulletproof exterior, this vehicle is a must-have in GTA 5.

Spawn Duke O'Death allows players to spawn this beast of a vehicle at their location. However, this cheat code only works after players complete the Duel Random event.