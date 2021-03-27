5 most memorable moments from GTA 3

GTA 3 may not have been as fleshed-out and robust as its world-dominating successors, but its one-of-a-kind storyline and never-before-seen features make for the most unforgettable moments.

Grand Theft Auto 3 starts with a punch-to-the-gut scene in which Claude is betrayed by his girlfriend, Catalina, who shoots him before running off with Miguel. The story revolves around the protagonist and his grim underworld activities, which don't always work out for him, like everything else in life.

This article talks about some of the most memorable moments featured in GTA 3.

Five unforgettable moments in GTA 3

#5 - The start of it all...

People always remember the beginnings and the emotions attached to them, the anticipation, the excitement, the confusion, the oh-so-wild adrenaline rush. Openings hold an emotional significance for players because they can constantly be revisited and appreciated with the same fervor, if not more, when they were first released.

The beginning of GTA 3, one of the most iconic games in Grand Theft Auto's history, also holds a special, unrivaled place in the community.

#4 - Plaster Blaster

Claude is no Michael, but he sure doesn't mess up a lot, which is why his remorseful face makes for an unforgettable moment when Machowski, a corrupt police offers, gives him an earful for screwing the job.

"You useless b*****d! You totally messed up! My a** is on the line and you can't even kill a goddamned fly! I paid you good money to kill that witness and he ain't dead! And today he's gonna make a Federal Deposition! He's being moved any second now from the Carson General Hospital up in Rockford. If he squeals, I squeal!"

This scene is all the proof creatives need to know that protagonists aren't always supposed to nail the job. In fact, it's rather refreshing for them to mess up every now and then. Unarguably one of the best moments featured in GTA 3.

#3 - "Sorry, Babe..."

Betrayal is never a good thing, but in GTA 3, it's the knock-every-wisp-of-air-from-my-lungs kind of moment, the crazy climax players unconsciously anticipate.

The introduction throws players smack in the middle of a bank robbery. The culprits, Claude, his insane girlfriend, and an unnamed Colombian Cartel, are making a quick escape when Catalina kills the Colombian associate and points two guns at Claude, saying:

"Sorry, Babe. I'm an ambitious girl, and you? You're just small time."

This is unarguably one of the most shocking moments in GTA 3.

#4 - A little pleasure here and there doesn't hurt...

Image via GTA Wiki

GTA 3, for the first time in gaming history, featured something as controversial as the option to hook up with sex workers in a secluded spot for a paltry $100.

This feature created a lot of tension in the community and resulted in severe backlash. Eventually, people came to terms with the fact that Grand Theft Auto was never supposed to be for children.

The most recent additions to the series are even more graphic, but players will have a hard time forgetting the first time they came across this scene and its well-guarded secrets.

#5 - Revenge time

Fate is a cruel thing, for it never lets injustice sit back and watch things unfold without the consequences.

In the last mission, The Exchange, Claude rescues Marine from his crazy ex-girlfriend, takes down her chopper, and kills her for stabbing him in the back after playing with his feelings for nine years.

The ending of GTA 3 is not only iconic because of the storyline but also because it wraps up the game in the most satisfying way possible.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.