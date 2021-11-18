5 most memorable songs from GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA San Andreas was set in 1992, and is chronologically the second game in the original trilogy. It showcased a great variety of music on a number of radio stations, but the genre that was captured best in the GTA San Andreas setting was 90s hip-hop.

CJ and the Grove Street Family come from the hood, or the ghetto as some people may call it. It is very fitting to have classic hood-style music that matches the protagonist's story.

This article will focus on the five most memorable songs in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

GTA San Andreas has some of the best 90s hip-hop in any game

Unfortunately, CJ never made his musical debut in San Andreas, but below are five artists that did appear with the most memorable songs in the game.

1) Too $hort - The Ghetto

This song was one of the greatest hip-hop songs from 1990s. Unlike lot of rap music at the time, Too $hort tried to put across a more positive message about getting out of the ghetto.

This is a sentiment that all GTA San Andreas players share in the Definitive Edition while trying to help CJ and the Grove Street Family.

2) Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg - Nothin' But A G Thang

Most fans would agree that GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition "ain't nothin' but a G thang". This game mirrors so many classic ghetto-movies from the 90s, including Boyz n the Hood and Menace II Society. The primary vibe of this song is to live the gangster life and this is why it remains memorable.

3) Cyress Hill - How I Could Just Kill A Man

This Cypress Hill song is perfect for players of all GTA games who enjoy letting off some steam in the form of violence in the game. First heard on the radio in GTA San Andreas, this song is still well suited to cruising around Vago territory in a lowrider.

4) Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg - Deep Cover

Lifted from the film soundtrack by the same name, Deep Cover is one of the best classic hip-hop songs in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition.

The biggest comparative similarity is the connection between corrupt cops selling drugs in the film and Office Tenpenny in the game. This song carries a lot of meaning for players and fans of the hip-hop culture displayed in San Andreas.

5) Ice Cube - It Was a Good Day

This feel-good Ice Cube rap song has a very uplifting 90's hip-hop vibe that makes players feel at ease while cruising through different ghettos. It really makes them feel as though it is a good day in San Andreas.

Ice Cube was one of the original members of NWA, who's song Express Yourself was removed from the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish