5 most memorable songs from GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City is remembered for having one of the greatest soundtracks in the GTA franchise. Even though there have been a number of songs removed from the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, there are still so many memorable classics.

This article will talk about the 5 most memorable songs in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition's defining songs

Even though Rockstar removed 15 popular songs in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, there is still more than enough enjoyable music to listen to in the game.

Below is a list of 5 memorable songs from the GTA Definitive Edition.

1) Corey Hart - Sunglasses at Night

This song is remembered as an iconic tune in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. A classic rock song from 1984, it fits so well with the game whether players are simply driving around, or fighting their way to save Lance from the Colombians at the junkyard.

2) Nena - 99 Luftallons

This German song from 1984 was the band Nena's only successful US hit. It gained huge success in Europe and Japan and spawned an English-language version in 1984 which is also held in high acclaim.

The players in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition love hearing this song whenever they find it on the radio.

3) Kim Wilde - Kids in America

Kim Wilde has been known since the early 80s for her music and being a TV presenter. She is a UK artist born in 1960.

Kids in America is well known as it was her first debut single. It did well, reaching #2 in the UK pop charts. All GTA Vice City Definitive Edition players are quite happy to have this song playing in their car in the game.

4) Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Two Tribes

Frankie Goes to Hollywood was at the peak of fame in the 80s following his hit song Relax. Though the song is not featured in GTA Vice City, this Frankie song is a player favorite and really captures the era of the game.

The subject of the title is fitting when Tommy is setting gangs against one another in Vice City. "Two Tribes" are going to war, GTA-style.

5) Tears for Fears - Pale Shelter

Real fans of 80s music will never forget Tears for Fears. So much of their music was an inspiration to generations and is still iconic today. This song is one of their great pieces, the chorus is so catchy and satisfying.

Players enjoy cruising around in GTA Vice City while listening to this timeless song from 1982.

