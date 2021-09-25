5 minor characters associated with the Grove Street Families in GTA San Andreas

Most fans can remember the main characters associated with the Grove Street Families in GTA San Andreas, but some minor ones are also worth mentioning.

The Grove Street Families is the predominant gang in GTA San Andreas. The game revolves around CJ's actions, which means he frequently interacts with several other gang members. Characters like Big Smoke and Sweet are easy to remember.

However, CJ also interacts with some of the small-time Grove Street Families characters in GTA San Andreas. These characters aren't necessarily in the gang anymore, but they did have a past affiliation with it.

Five minor Grove Street Families characters in GTA San Andreas

5) Denise Robinson

CJ giving flowers to Denise (Image via Rockstar Games)

CJ's first storyline girlfriend has some affiliation with the Grove Street Families. She has a green Hustler (a common color for the gang's members) and knows who Sweet and CJ are.

Denise lives in Ganton, which is exceptionally close to Grove Street. On a side note, she won't shoot at Grove Street Families members on her special date.

4) Dope

Dope is talking to Sweet and CJ here (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dope only appears in cutscenes, and his role is remarkably minor. In Home Coming, he's seen stealing a blender from the Johnson House. He even tries to sell the blender to the Johnson boys, which infuriates Sweet. Dope then manages to evade the latter successfully.

He appears during one more mission but seems to have changed drastically. Dope still looks the same, but his demeanor and voice are slower-paced and deeper. He lets CJ and Sweet know where B-Dup moved.

3) Emmet

Emmet, preparing a gun (Image via Rockstar Games)

Emmet is primarily associated with the Seville Boulevard Families, but he also deals guns to the Grove Street Families members. He's only physically seen in the Nines and AKs, where he trains CJ's shooting expertise. CJ is also free to pick up a Pistol from Emmet's place whenever he wants.

The GTA San Andreas mission, Reuniting the Families, also references him. Ryder gives CJ an AK-47 that came from Emmet, but it jams. Since Emmet has been in the gun trade for over 30 years, it's not surprising that he has several antiquated weapons.

2) Big Bear

Big Bear, punching B-Dup (Image via Rockstar Games)

Big Bear is yet another minor Grove Street Families member who only shows up in cutscenes. He's skinny and has become B-Dup's servant thanks to his drug addiction. Big Bear eventually overcomes it, and Sweet sends him to rehab.

Another model in GTA San Andreas depicts Big Bear as much fatter (hence the nickname). He even references his old self when he talks about how his drug addiction was the best diet he's ever been on.

Unlike most Grove Street Families characters in GTA San Andreas, Big Bear doesn't wear green.

1) B-Dup

B-Dup, being intimidated by Sweet and CJ (Image via Rockstar Games)

B-Dup used to be a Grove Street Families member before he defected to the Ballas. He works for Big Smoke, who supplies him with drugs. Sadly, he gets Big Bear addicted to it and forces him to become his servant.

B-Dup foolishly tells Big Bear to kill Sweet and CJ, which fails spectacularly. Instead, Big Bear punches him and leaves for rehab. Neither of the two is ever seen again in GTA San Andreas.

With so much focus given to the game's major characters, fans will be hard-pressed to remember the ones in the background. Nonetheless, exploring GTA San Andreas' colorful cast of characters is worth every second.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul