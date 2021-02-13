5 most underdeveloped characters from GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas might have been a beloved game, but even it has forgettable, underdeveloped characters.

GTA San Andreas is a fantastic game. Its colorful cast is often praised and quoted to this day, yet it's the underdeveloped characters that stand out for not standing out, funnily enough.

Sometimes it's a case where a character has so much potential and screentime early on, it becomes bizarre to see them vanish until their death. Other times, it's because their importance is largely overhauled from the beta to the final product.

Of course, some underdeveloped GTA San Andreas characters are underdeveloped simply because they're not well-written or otherwise insignificant. Predictably, characters that are intended to be incredibly minor, such as Madd Dogg's manager, won't rank on this list. Instead, it'll focus on characters one would think should be better developed in GTA San Andreas.

Five of the most underdeveloped characters from GTA San Andreas

#5 - Ryder

Image via Rockstar Games

Ryder is a fascinating character who is unquestionably more well-rounded than many other characters in GTA San Andreas. However, he's ranked this highly due to how underdeveloped he is as an antagonist.

Advertisement

After he and Big Smoke betray Grove Street, he basically becomes a ghost. Big Smoke's importance grows hugely, while Ryder becomes non-existent. Even his death feels nonessential to the game's overall plot.

#4- T-Bone Mendez

Image via Rockstar Games

T-Bone Mendez is an important figure in the world of GTA San Andreas, but he's relatively underdeveloped compared to his two colleagues. Even his gang, the San Fierro Rifa, feel incredibly minor compared to their Los Santos counterparts.

He's ruthless, but there's not much meat to his character other than his muscular appearance. One could argue his more superficial antics help differentiate himself from Jizzy B. and Mike Toreno, but one could also argue that he's not as developed as either character.

#3 - Big Bear

Advertisement

Big Bear is an interesting case of an underdeveloped character, as the reason he's underdeveloped in GTA San Andreas is because his larger (no pun intended) role was cut. Players only see him as a slave to B Dup, who eventually sticks up for himself and goes to rehab. However, he also has a fatter model the player never sees, alongside unused dialogue.

#2 - Ran Fa Li

Image via GTA Wiki

Ran Fa Li is Wu Zi's superior in the Triads, yet he's mostly a gag character that grunts. His grunts, while amusing, leave him woefully underdeveloped compared to his lower-ranked Triad members. He's nicknamed Farlie, but that's hardly character development; at least his translator understands his grunts because no player would.

#1 - Maccer

Image via GTAGarage.com

Advertisement

Maccer is a musician that likes to masturbate. That's practically the gist of his character. Unlike other one-dimensional characters who can give CJ missions, Maccer is just a side character occasionally seen with Kent Paul, meaning he isn't seen on his own. He's a part of a few minor gags, but it's entirely likely for players to forget about him as his gags aren't particularly memorable.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.