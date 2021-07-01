5 minor GTA characters that had a large impact on the story

A character doesn't have to show up often to have a large impact on the story in a GTA game.

Sometimes, a minor character could have a more profound impact on a protagonist's life indirectly compared to some other major characters. In the case of these five characters, they are seldom seen in the game they appear in. However, their role is important enough that it establishes a major event somewhere else within the story.

They don't necessarily only have to show up once. As long as players understand that a minor character is just a character who doesn't do much directly within the story, then they should understand why these five characters are chosen for this list.

GTA characters with a noticeable impact on the story

5) Simeon Yetarian (GTA 5)

Michael attacking Simeon (Image via GTA Wiki)

Simeon's main role in GTA 5 is just as a starting boss that gives Franklin some easy missions. One of these missions involves Franklin repossessing a vehicle from Jimmy De Santa.

Unfortunately for Franklin, Michael was waiting in the car and demands that Franklin takes him to his boss. From there, he beats up Simeon, and Franklin is fired from his job.

Of course, this meeting also allows Franklin to visit Michael later on, which would eventually escalate to the events GTA 5 is more famous for.

4) Victor Vance (GTA Vice City)

Victor Vance, as he appears in GTA Vice City (Image via GTA Wiki)

A protagonist in one game can end up as an incredibly minor character in another. In Victor Vance's case, he debuted in the GTA series as a minor character that got killed during a drug deal gone wrong.

Due to that, his role in GTA Vice City Stories wasn't established yet. All players knew about him beforehand was that Lance wanted to avenge him. It's a simple role, but his death had a profound effect on Lance Vance's character during the events of GTA Vice City.

3) Brad Snider (GTA 5)

Brad holding a hostage down (Image via GTA Wiki)

An accomplice of Michael and Trevor sounds like an important role, but Brad is unceremoniously killed in the prologue of GTA 5. Unlike some other random NPCs that get killed off, Brad's death catalyzes future events in GTA 5.

Brad is the one that is buried in Michael's grave, meaning that he could not be the one writing letters to Trevor whilst in prison. Unsurprisingly, the former point leads to hostilities between Michael and Trevor, as it's a betrayal of trust between two friends.

2) Kyle Chavis (GTA 5)

This character is partially the main reason why Michael comes out of retirement. After Michael catches Kyle sleeping with his wife, he chases him around Los Santos until Kyle ends up at a house belonging to one of Martin Madrazzo's mistresses.

Michael foolishly tears down the building, which prompts Martin to visit him and demand that Michael pays for the damages he caused. Thus, Michael does a heist which attracts Trevor's attention when he sees the aftermath on the news.

Amanda sleeps around in GTA 5, but Kyle is one of the more notable characters, thanks to an event he's associated with.

1) Darko Brevic (GTA 4)

Darko appears in a single mission in GTA 4, but he has one of the most significant roles out of any one-time character. He appears in the mission, That Special Someone, where Niko finds out that Darko betrayed the squad for a measly $1,000.

Players could either choose to kill him or leave him be. Either way, he is never seen again. It's a tragic state nonetheless, as Niko was curious to find out who betrayed the squad and was incredibly disappointed to see it was for something so trivial.

