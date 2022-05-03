5 minor secrets in GTA 5 that not everyone is aware of

GTA games have always been full of secrets and easter eggs, and players have also added their own myths. However, not all secrets are intentional or even mysterious. Sometimes, it's just a funny glitch or a simple feature that many players missed.

It has been almost a decade since GTA 5 was first launched, and even today, players are finding new and exciting things in it. This article presents five such minor but amusing secrets or features that might not be very well-known by the majority of players.

Exploring some interesting secrets in GTA 5

5) The sky is the limit

Although planes in GTA 5 can fly much higher than they could in previous games, there is still an altitude limit. However, it is not as simple to reach this point as in games like Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Many players may have attempted to reach the limit out of curiosity but may have given up due to boredom. Upon reaching this point, when players jump out of their vehicle, they won't be able to open their parachutes.

Opening the parachute is only enabled after falling quite a bit but within safe limits. Some players have reported getting stuck on flat but invisible ground instead.

These outcomes indicate that players were never meant to find this portion of the map.

4) Messing with the NPC AI

GTA 5 players have also figured out how to mess with the in-game NPC AI. There are numerous examples of this, including with civilians and the police. When riding a motorcycle, players can use melee attacks to knock other bikers off or hit other vehicles.

This will incite most NPCs to drive away at a greater speed to get away from the player. However, some of them, especially truckers, may become vindictive and chase after the player instead. This can be used to wreak havoc as the chasing vehicle becomes quite aggressive and will ram down anything on its way.

While it's fun to mess around with ordinary NPCs in GTA 5, there's a particular trick that's better done with the cops. While being chased by cops, players can go up the ramp beside the Darnell Bros. warehouse and stop at the last moment. The police vehicle will rush through and fly towards the freeway below.

There's also an instance of blocking a highway to cause mass accidents. Like in GTA 4, players can use a truck to block a particular freeway with a broken guardrail. Doing this will make all incoming traffic go crashing to the road below.

3) Getting inside the FIB building

Players get to explore parts of the FIB building when playing The Bureau Raid heist mission. The building cannot be entered before or after this incident without mods. However, using a particular glitch, GTA 5 players can explore the same locations again.

This requires getting up to the glass ceiling like in the mission and glitching through. The best way is to park a vehicle, preferably a helicopter, in an angular position over the ceiling. After that, players must walk through the gap, and the game will forcibly push them below.

This requires a bit of luck and is not always possible. All the building parts open during The Bureau Raid will be available to explore freely, including the destroyed section.

2) Car launch glitch

This is another glitch similar to the one found in GTA 4. The former game allows players to launch their cars like a catapult through a swingset. In GTA 5, this is done through sliding doors instead. Michael's house is one of the best places to try this funny glitch out.

This fact may not be as lesser-known as some of the other ones, but the swingset glitch in Grand Theft Auto 4 often overshadows it.

1) Walking underwater

This is a unique glitch and a secret that few players may be aware of. There's a particular spot near the wall in the canals beside Vespucci Beach where players can stand upright, even when underwater.

It's worth noting that finding this particular spot may prove a test of patience for most players. It's such a tight spot that not everyone can get to it.

