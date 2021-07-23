5 minor yet awesome features that GTA San Andreas introduced

GTA San Andreas introduced many popular features, but not all of them were major in scope.

Some features aren't talked about as much simply because of how overshadowed they are. Despite this, these features are still largely prevalent in later GTA titles. Take something like Towing, for example.

GTA San Andreas reintroduced this feature, and it provides an alternative style of gameplay not previously seen in the 3D universe.

It's not major in the grand scheme of things in GTA San Andreas, but it's a good example of a minor feature that's fun to mess around with. Likewise, all of the other features on this list are optional to use but can help the player out if they choose to use them.

Five minor but great features introduced by GTA San Andreas

#5 - Towing

An obvious example of Towing in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

Although Towing existed as a feature in GTA 2, no GTA game from the 3D universe had it yet. GTA San Andreas was the first GTA title of that era to have Towing as a feature, and it does exactly as its name would imply.

There are a few variations of Towing in GTA San Andreas. The following vehicles can tow:

Linerunner

Tanker

Roadtrain

Tow Truck

Tractor

Utility Van

Baggage

Not all vehicles can tow the same cargo, but it's still a minor feature that's fun to use from time to time.

#4 - No loading screens when traveling between islands

A loading screen one might see in GTA Vice City (Image via GTA forums)

Back then, players had to witness a loading screen whenever they traveled between islands. Fortunately, GTA San Andreas got rid of that annoying feature, which made the gameplay a lot more fluid. Sadly, a few future games have brought back loading screens (GTA Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories).

However, it's a feature that's completely absent in modern GTA games. Seamless gameplay goes a long way in ensuring that players have the most fun possible.

#3 - The ability to keep weapons after being Wasted/Busted

Barbara helps players can weapons after getting Busted (Image via Rockstar Games)

Normally, players would lose every weapon they had when they get Wasted or Busted. This even occurs in GTA San Andreas, but players do have a way to circumvent that.

If they date Katie Zhan, CJ won't lose any money or weapons when he gets Wasted. Likewise, dating Barbara Schternvart does the same thing, except for getting Busted.

#2 - Climbing

CJ climbing over a small wall (Image via GTA Series Videos)

Jumping is an integral part of most GTA games, which makes GTA San Andreas players' ability to climb over objects quite convenient. Back then, players could be blocked by small walls and fences.

It might not seem like much, but climbing over objects is a massive quality of life feature. It makes exploring the game world a lot more convenient, which in turn makes finding collectibles more fun.

The lack of climbing in GTA Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories after GTA San Andreas is a good reminder of how much of a quality-of-life feature it truly is.

#1 - Free aim

The PS2 version of GTA San Andreas had free aim, which gave players more freedom in how they can shoot. Automatic aim is still useful at times, but there are moments where it locks onto the wrong target. Fortunately, manual aim (sometimes referred to as free aim) alleviates that issue.

This feature also makes it easier to blow up vehicles by aiming at the filler fuel. Likewise, it's easier to get headshots in this mode than it is with automatic aiming.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul