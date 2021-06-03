5 missions from GTA 4 that players would love to play again in a remaster

GTA 4, one of the most popular games of all time, is known for its complex plotlines and difficult quests.

A GTA 4 remaster may or may not meet players' expectations, given how preconceived notions normally tend to turn out. However, it would certainly make for a nostalgic trip back to Liberty City, home to some of the most notorious kingpins of all time.

The game features a number of exciting missions, and it's almost impossible to choose only five.

Top 5 missions from GTA 4 that players would love to play again

#5- I’ll Take Her

Sure, you will.

In this mission, Niko Bellic is required to kidnap the daughter of one of the most dangerous criminals in the city, Giovanni Ancelotti. To achieve this feat, Niko pretends to be interested in building her sports car. As it turns out, the protagonist ends up underestimating her.

When she realizes what Niko is planning, she wrestles to steer the wheel out of his control. The representation of women was criminally underrated in GTA 4, but this mission will teach players to never underestimate one, even in a virtual world.

#4 - The Holland Play

The Holland Play is one of the most unique missions, not only from GTA 4 but from the entire series. For the first time in the history of the game, players were required to make a choice between two characters. Sparing one means dooming the other, who may or may not deserve the bullet, and Niko, being a "moralistic criminal," cannot afford to take this job with a grain of salt.

#3 - Have a heart

Sure, "have a heart" is frustratingly difficult, but it's also incredibly interesting. The plotline is beyond impressive, and the objections are remarkably engaging. Plus, players get to know what working for an organ-harvesting plant means in GTA 4.

#2 - If the Price is Right

Well, it often isn't, but players shouldn't lose sight of the fact that this is GTA 4, a game meant for skilled players with years of experience under their belt. One of the most difficult and hooking missions from GTA 5, "If the Price is Right" makes for quite a ride. Players can only imagine what a remaster of this mission would look like.

#1 - Three leaf Clover

Of course, a list of the most popular GTA 4 missions wouldn't be complete without raving about the most famous heists of all time. Three Leaf Clover, unlike most GTA 4 missions, requires a good deal of planning. It, being a popular heist, takes players on one heck of an adventure.

