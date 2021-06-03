5 most underrated missions in GTA 5

GTA 5 is packed to the brim with quality, high-octane missions that leave lasting memories for the player. From large-scale heists to small skirmishes in the back alley, GTA 5 has a whole range of missions that are sure to get the players' hearts pumping.

Yet, there are missions that often don't get their time in the sun, and the spotlight is snatched away from them by others in the game. While these are great in their own right, they have often not been discussed or praised as much as some of the others in the game.

One of the biggest reasons why these missions get sidelined is GTA 5's inclusion of heists, which acted as focal points for the game's story. Anything leading up to and following the heist would naturally lose some of their shine.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Missions that don't get enough credit in GTA 5

1) The Jewel Store Job

The first heist in the game is a relatively low-key one, especially when compared to what follows later in the game. However, it serves as the most essential tutorial for what a basic heist looks like in GTA 5 and the core mechanics of it.

Apart from that, the mission has a great sense of pacing and storytelling, as it gradually ramps up the tension, culminating in an exciting police chase. The mission is essentially the catalyst for the rest of the events in GTA 5 and the exact point where things truly pick up the pace.

2) Caida Libre

Caida Libre is pure Hollywood, with levels of fun and spectacle as Michael and Trevor bring down a plane just to eliminate one witness. How the plane is brought down is partly half the fun, as Michael uses a gigantic sniper rifle to shoot the plane's engine.

After that, Trevor chases down the crashing plane in a dirt bike and performs various feats of mid-air acrobatics over the streets and hills. The mission might not pack a lot of action per se, but the spectacle and the thrill of it all make the mission so much more exciting.

3) Bury the Hatchet

This is quite easily one of the high points of GTA 5, as a trip down to the characters' pasts leads them to some pretty earth-shattering revelations. The point at which this mission comes in GTA 5 is absolutely perfect, as it is the point where Michael and Trevor seem to have gained a slight level of trust.

It only then makes sense for that trust to be immediately shattered as Trevor begins to doubt Brad's fate. The mission has Michael and Trevor traveling back to Ludendorff and finally having a reckoning.

4) Did Somebody Say Yoga?

The mission has arguably had the most annoying start in all of GTA 5, with players, as Michael, being forced to go through a yoga mini-game that is frustrating, to say the least. After which, the mission truly picks up the pace in the most ludicrous of ways.

After Michael forces Jimmy to tag along during his mid-life crisis, the latter tricks his dad into consuming some pretty mind-altering substances. Post which, Michael experiences severe and vivid hallucinations that involve being surrounded by chimps, being abducted by aliens, and swimming in the air above Los Santos.

This absolutely bizarre section is one of the biggest highlights of the GTA 5 campaign.

5) Monkey Business

Despite what Michael's appearance and demeanor would make one believe, he is still a very competent thief, and in fact, one of the best ones around. This is why he can infiltrate top-secret government facilities and come out the other end relatively unscathed.

This mission is a showcase of Michael's thievery skills that he seems to have regained after years of soaking in the sun next to his pool.

