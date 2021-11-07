5 missions that will improve with GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has the potential to lower the difficulty of several missions.

The original game can be frustrating at times, mainly because of the outdated controls. Players couldn't move the camera while driving their vehicle. The targeting system was also problematic in combat situations. Most players have to blindly fire their guns, since manual aim was limited to select weapons.

According to Rockstar, these problems will be solved with the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. A modern control scheme will make the missions easier. Shooting and driving are core aspects of the gameplay.

Five missions that GTA Vice City Definitive Edition will improve upon

5) Gun Runner

As the name suggests, this mission requires players to shoot and drive around. This will be a good showcase for the updated player experience. GTA Vice City Definitive Edition offers much better targeting controls.

The driving mechanics will also improve, based on the GTA 5 controller layout. It should be much easier to perform this mission.

4) Martha's Mugshot

At one point in the mission, players have to outrun law enforcement. They wield deadly weaponry that can wipe out players in a second.

Thankfully, the remaster offers better navigation via the mini-maps. Players can now set waypoints to reach their destinations easier. This will make a big difference when the player has to get back to the studio.

3) Keep Your Friends Close

The GTA 5 control scheme will be very useful in this mission. This final mission will still be a challenge for players, given how many enemies there are. However, the updated controls will make it more fair.

Better targeting controls will allow players to pick and choose their attacks. With so many enemies here, they need to focus on the immediate threats. The original game can sometimes target the wrong enemy. Hopefully, the improved gunplay will reduce the artificial difficulties.

Best of all, the new weapon selection wheel lets players pick out their weapons faster. This is a big difference maker in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

2) Death Row

Players will test their driving abilities as they fight a strict time limit. Thankfully, the new map navigation will give them faster routes.

Once the player arrives at the junkyard, they will have to deal with dangerous enemies. Improved gunplay and the weapon selection wheel should help out greatly. At the very least, one can also restart the mission if they fail. GTA Vice City Definitive Edition makes it rather convenient for the player.

1) The Driver

This mission will still be unfair for multiple reasons. Cops will only go after the player, all while they drive a slower car. However, there is one major improvement that can help with this mission.

GTA 5 controls may allow players to move the camera around. This feature was absent from the original game, as it made its debut in GTA San Andreas. Now players can get a better look at their surroundings. This will help them avoid nearby cops, especially those in hot pursuit.

It's not much, but it can assist the player in tight situations. GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is going to be full of these moments.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul