5 must-have mods for GTA Vice City in 2022

GTA modders have done wonders in bringing the game to life by improving the graphics and adding more details. It's not just the recent GTA 5 that the modders worked on, as even the older titles have been made to look spectacular.

Fan favorite GTA: Vice City is almost 20 years old now and is still one of the games that modders have kept improving to make it look a lot better than how it was initially released. Even with the remastered trilogy release, fans were left wanting, with many fans still preferring the original over the remastered trilogy.

GTA Vice City mods to improve the old game in 2022

5) Save Anywhere Mod

GTA game mods usually concentrate on visuals and gameplay, while some make things simpler for fans. The Save Anywhere Mod by WastedHymn adds functionality already present in the game but isn't as useful as this mod.

GTA: Vice City has an option for players to save the game once they visit the Ocean View Hotel and enter the lobby. Once inside, they must approach the Pink Cassette icon. Additionally, players were also able to save games at properties that can be purchased.

When a property is purchased, the cassette icon will appear outside the property used to save progress. The game also lacked mission checkpoints, which led to hard resets if Tommy died while completing difficult objectives.

4) HD Tommy Mod

One of the most apparent mods to be used in 2022 involves an HD version of Tommy's character in the game. Along with all the complex visual effects that make the game look brilliant, the protagonist in the game also has to look good.

This mod does exactly that to give us a more enhanced and improved visual experience when playing as Tommy. The character's entire physique is made to look a lot more detailed.

The character will look much improved after the mod is applied, and there will be a noticeable difference between Tommy and the NPCs, who will still look blocky.

3) Vice City Multiplayer

The VC-MP Development Team has developed a mod that enables multiple gamers to log into multiplayer servers from anywhere. If not available for some reason, gamers can also create dedicated servers. These servers give come with many scripting capabilities to customize the experience.

This mod allows players to choose skins from any in-game characters, including the cop, Lance, and other popular characters or NPCs. Once everyone logs in to the same server, gamers can go about doing what they wish. There are no missions as such. Players usually keep shooting at each other for fun.

Developers added:

“Players can create their own dedicated servers with vast scripting capabilities to extend the capabilities of Vice City, allowing anyone around the world to enjoy a relaxing deathmatch game, roleplay a cop or criminal, perform stunts, or simply drive around together.”

2) Vice City: Definitive Edition Mod

This mod brings one of the best all-in-one upgrades to GTA: Vice City. The visuals and textured details bring the game back to life with improved details on lighting and shadows. Almost every vehicle the player uses is detailed to look quite modern, and at 60fps, the entire game looks spectacular.

The game looks bright, and even the NPCs look much more detailed but still have the same blocky looks. The mod was made using the released Vice City as the base game, not the recently released version from the definitive edition.

1) Cheat menu

This might be the best mod yet for GTA: Vice City, as it gives the best of all, and its advanced menu takes customizations to a new level. The mod adds a user-friendly interface and brings multiple options. Players can choose the character to play as, spawn other characters from the game and spawn any vehicle for use.

The mod also brings the usual cheat codes to the menu, making it a lot easier to activate them. The best option in the mod is to have the character spawn anywhere on the map with the preset locations listed as shortcuts. When used along with all the fun cheat codes, this mod is the best mod to try this year.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

