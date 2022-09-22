5 open world games to try out before GTA 6 is announced

It's been a while since clips from alpha builds of GTA 6 were leaked and shook the gaming world. The leaks have given players a better idea of what to expect from the game, and fans have taken to social media to speculate about the location and plot of the upcoming game.

Although Grand Theft Auto 5 players will have enough to do until the next game comes out, there are plenty of other open-world games for them to try. Listed here are some of the best alternative open world games for players to try out if they haven't already.

5 open world games players can complete while they wait for GTA 6

5) Sleeping Dogs

GTA 5 and Sleeping Dogs are similar in some ways (Images via Square Enix and Rockstar Games)

Sleeping Dogs came out a year before GTA 5, and the games share a lot in terms of storyline and gameplay. Grand Theft Auto 5 received much more attention, but Sleeping Dogs continues to have a dedicated cult following.

Sleeping Dogs could easily be the best alternative on this list, since the game sports a better combat system. It's also set in an open world and gives players the freedom to make decisions. The storyline is engaging enough to keep players interested for hours. Players who haven't yet played Sleeping Dogs yet should try it out before they play GTA 6.

4) Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

One of Ubisoft's most popular games, Wildlands became an instant hit among gamers. It's a tactical action game that features stealth missions and an array of military tech. Just like in Grand Theft Auto games, players can team up for missions, steal vehicles, pick up weapons, and roam around in the open world.

Wildlands has certain skills that can be upgraded and includes difficulty levels to make the game a lot more technical. At the same time, casual players can enjoy exploring the vast open world with their friends. Wildlands has better graphics than Grand Theft Auto 5 and can be a good option to try before GTA 6.

3) Watch Dogs

This game gives criminals futuristic options that are missing in the Grand Theft Auto series. The ability to hack into systems will provide Grand Theft Auto fans with a nice change of pace. This open world game encourages exploration like GTA 5, and players can go about doing almost anything. They can hack cell phones, traffic lights, and even take over NPCs. They can also hack into cop cruisers and use them like big RC cars.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar's RDR 2 is basically the same Grand Theft Auto experience set in a different era. The Red Dead Redemption series has been just as popular with gamers as the Grand Theft Auto series. RDR 2 was released five years after GTA 5 came out, and its detailed open world is visually superior.

RDR 2 offers a variety of activities to keep players busy, including robbery, fishing, gambling, and bounty hunting. Even the NPCs in the game are more advanced than those in the Grand Theft Auto games. The game also has a brilliant storyline to complement the missions and side quests.

1) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 had a problematic release in 2020, but most of the issues were taken care of with later updates. The game allows players to explore a futuristic open world. The storyline itself will take players around 30 hours to complete.

Extensive character customization options, detailed vehicle interiors, and a variety of weapons make this the perfect choice for GTA fans. Considering the amount of time required to beat the game, players may easily find themselves playing Cyberpunk 2077 until GTA 6 comes out.

