5 GTA Online game modes that are best played with friends

Rockstar Games' GTA Online is best played with friends, and even when playing solo, players can always look for others in the same session to do activities together. While there are a lot of things that can be done solo in GTA Online, heists and other activities that Rockstar pays 2x and 3x weekly for are best completed with friends.

Apart from having to deal with griefers who keep frustrating others by taking them down, players can always have a good time taking part in activities and other events. There's always something to do in the online world, with races, mini-games, or even heists that anyone can take part in with up to four other players.

This article will go over the best modes to try out with friends in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

GTA Online can be the best open-world game to play with friends

1) Sumo Remix

GTA Online's Sumo Adversary Mode has been around for a long time, ever since it was released in 2016. Rockstar keeps the game mode alive by occasionally rewarding players with a 2x or 3x payout for competing. Its description on Rockstar Games' website reads as follows:

"Whether it's size, speed, or control, choose a vehicle that suits your style, and be the last team remaining in the arena before the clock runs out to win."

The objective of this GTA Online mode is to stay within the zone while pushing others out of it. Each round will last around three minutes at the minimum. One must constantly try to survive and not get pushed out of the zone or blown away by others.

It's a super-intense game mode to try out with friends. It results in a different winner each time as you can never predict who might get kicked out of the zone!

2) Deadline

Deadline is another entertaining mode in GTA Online to try with friends. The objective here is to see who is the greatest at riding a Shotaro, a motorcycle that looks like it's come straight from the sci-fi movie, Tron. The description from Rockstar Games' official website states:

"Deadline pits up to four players against another, each mounted on a different colored Shotaro, which emits a temporary light trail as you ride through the arena. Any competitor unfortunate enough to come in contact with said trail meets an instant explosion.”

Players are required to ride their bikes around the given map at a certain speed as slowing down will instantly kill them. They leave light trailing behind them for a certain distance, which kills other players if they cross it. Meanwhile, they have to ensure they don't touch the light trail of other players.

The mode has three helpful power-ups that, when planned and deployed strategically, can allow one to gain an advantage over others:

Boost - Allows one to gain extra speed to get ahead and cut off their opponents.

Allows one to gain extra speed to get ahead and cut off their opponents. Zoned - Slows down time so one can make a calculated and precise movement.

Slows down time so one can make a calculated and precise movement. Hop - The best and most used power-up in the mode as it lets one hop over the light trail.

This is an entertaining mode to try with friends or other GTA Online players.

3) Hunting Pack

GTA Online's Hunting Pack has players divided into two teams - Defenders and Attackers, in a two-to-four-player match. The Defenders' teams has one of the teammates driving a bus or a truck while others would be in cars, protecting the bus or truck. Rockstar's description reads as follows:

"You’re part of a team tasked to deliver a priority vehicle rigged to explode if it drops below a minimum speed, while your opponents race, ram and batter to take it down."

When the game starts, the truck will be given 20 seconds to pick up the required speed and is not allowed to slow down, as it will then blow up. Once the truck starts, the one who's driving it can check the indicators in the bottom-right corner to reach the required speed limit.

The Attackers team has a goal of stopping the truck from reaching its target destination. The stretch is usually around five km or less, and the attackers must ensure the truck doesn't reach its destination. The attackers will have to contend with the Defenders who will try to stop them from reaching the truck.

It's super fun to try with friends for hours on end and all available maps.

4) Extraction

GTA Online's Adversary Mode mission has two teams pitted against one another just like almost every other Adversary mode, the Defenders and the Attackers. Extraction is one of the best missions in Adversary mode. Rockstar Games Social Club description for Extraction is as follows:

"An executive jet's gone down in the wrong part of town. A team of Bodyguards works with their team member, the Target, to rendezvous in the extraction zone and get them to the evac point. Meanwhile, the Hit Squad try to find the Target first and put them down."

The mode sees two teams trying to reach the "target," with the defending team acting as bodyguards to take the target to a safe point, while the Attackers try to reach the target and kill them. Target should escape without being in the open for too long.

The timeframe given to the bodyguards to evacuate the target is ten minutes, within which time the attackers will try to kill the target. This is another super fun mode to try with friends in GTA Online.

5) Cross the Line

GTA Online's Cross the Line has a maximum of eight players who participate in a match. Rockstar's description is as follows:

"Heavily-armed squads face off across a neutral zone – with the goal of having all team members strategically penetrate their opponents territory to claim victory."

In Cross the Line, players are divided into two teams just like in every other Adversary mode. The objective for each team is to cross the other team's line within the given time limit.

Each team respawns behind its own line once they're eliminated. Whichever squad has all of its members across the opposing team's line by the end of the given time limit, the team wins.

If both teams fail to cross the line before the time limit expires, the match will either go into a Sudden Death or a Tie-breaker mode. In the Sudden Death mode, the team getting all their members eliminated first will lose the round, while in the latter, the first player to cross the line will win the round.

There are seven maps for players to try the Adversary mode with friends, with the opposing lines stretching from 27 meters to 114 meters, so this should be one of the most engaging ones to try with friends.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far