Deadline Adversary Mode in GTA Online: All you need to know

Released on 8 November 2016, Deadline is an adversary mode in GTA Online. It was added to the game as part of the Bikers update and is heavily connected with the Shotaro Week.

Inspired by Tron, Deadline is essentially a competition that pits players against each other in different arenas. The player who manages to come out on top is acknowledged as the best at handling a Shotaro.

What is the Deadline Adversary Mode in GTA Online?

From Rockstar Games' official website:

Deadline pits up to four players against another, each mounted on a different colored Shotaro, which emits a temporary light trail as you ride through the arena. Any competitor unfortunate enough to come in contact with said trail meets an instant explosion. Make calculated movements to force opponents to cross your trail’s path and take advantage of strategic power-ups for a competitive edge; use Boost to speed ahead and cut off your opponents, slow down time with Zoned for precision movement, or leap your opponent’s light trail with Hop.”

Deadline is an exceptionally engaging game mode that prompts players to challenge their fellow mates to see who's the best at riding a Shotaro, one of the most efficient bikes in GTA Online.

While the multiplayer game features a number of similar compilations, the Deadline Adversary Mode is unique because it doesn't incorporate a vast array of vehicles for the player to choose from. It requires them to be as comfortable with the selected bike as possible.

The Deadline Adversary Mode in GTA Online features three incredibly useful power-ups that, if used tactfully, can help the player rule not only the fast-track but also the competition.

Boost: This feature allows the player to advance at an extremely high top speed, making it super easy for them to block their opponent and get ahead.

Zoned: This feature allows players to slow down time during the session. In doing so, they will automatically get a better grip on their vehicle and outclass many of their fellows.

Hop: Another great feature that allows the player to do a jump with their bike, enabling them to dodge enemy energy trails and stay on track.

