All you need to know about this week’s GTA Online Casino Podium car, the Nagasaki Outlaw

GTA Online's weekly update is out and with that, the casino has a new Podium car. The Podium vehicle that players can win this week is the Nagasaki Outlaw.

Rockstar Games refreshes the Podium Car every week, and this week, it's an exposed UTV called the Nagasaki Outlaw.

The Nagasaki Outlaw was added to GTA Online as part of the Diamond Casino Heist update and was drip-fed into the game on the 23rd of January 2020, during the Outlaw week event. The vehicle was initially featured as a mission-only vehicle as a getaway option for the casino heist but was later added to the game during the Outlaw Week event.

Everything about the Nagasaki Outlaw in GTA Online

“The Outlaw is a perfect steel caged steed for the modern cowboy. If the cattle rustlers and bounty hunters of The West were alive today, of course they'd be driving buggies. Treat any slope and sewer like a wild frontier and you'll find yourself bouldering all over the land of the free. Plus, the rattling engine will drown out your mom's disappointed speeches about growing up. It's a win-win.”

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

The Nagasaki Outlaw is based on the Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo and features a few minor bodywork changes similar to the Yamaha YXZ-1000R buggy. The Outlaw is an amazing vehicle to take off-road in GTA Online and can be used to drive over some really difficult terrain.

The Outlaw can be purchased from the Southern S.A. Super Autos website for a price of $1,268,000. Players can unlock the vehicle's trade price of $951,000 by completing the Diamond Casino Heist finale with this vehicle selected as the getaway car.

The top speed of the Outlaw is 90.50 mph (145.65 km/h), as tested in-game by Broughy1322. The vehicle is a two-seater all-wheel-drive mobile with a three-speed gearbox that handles like a dream on rough terrain.

The Verdict

Although the vehicle is a little too expensive to buy at the price of over a million, it is still an amazing vehicle with a specific use case. If players are to win this vehicle in the Casino wheel spin, there is nothing like it because buying this vehicle in GTA Online would be a less than ideal investment.

