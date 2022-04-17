What is Extraction Adversary Mode in GTA Online and how to play it?

The GTA Online Adversary mode is prevalent and is undoubtedly one of the more adrenaline-fueled fights that gamers will find in this mode on the long list of Rockstar created jobs. This week’s extraction features triple rewards.

Extraction is a job where an attacking team versus a defending team must fight one another for a target to be saved or executed. As attackers, players win if they successfully kill the target. However, if the Bodyguard team manages the extraction, the win is theirs.

This article will discuss Extraction Adversary Mode and how to play it via the Jobs list or by joining from the GTA Online loading screen.

GTA Online Adversary Modes are the most popular

Extraction mode was added in 2015 after the Executives and Other Criminals update. Like every Adversary Mode mission, it sees two teams pitted against one another, defenders and attackers.

Rockstar Games Social Club description:

"An executive jet's gone down in the wrong part of town. A team of Bodyguards works with their team member, the Target, to rendezvous in the extraction zone and get them to the evac point. Meanwhile, the Hit Squad try to find the Target first and put them down."

Extraction is a very well-put-together mission in Adversary mode. The target, always wearing a suit and red tie, spawns in a location in between the Bodyguards and Attackers.

The race is on for the two teams to see who can emerge victorious. The Target himself can try and escape with a backup of the Bodyguards. However, it is a mistake to be in the open with a target on your back during this job.

The bodyguards will win for evacuating the target in a ten-minute timeframe but will constantly be under fire from the Attackers. Once the opposing team has executed the target, the Attackers have one as quickly as that.

There are a few different ways all GTA Online fans prefer to approach this mission as Target, Attacker, or Bodyguard. Some wish to get it done quickly, and the match could be over in minutes. Some successful players will have to wait for the timer to run low, with the Target hidden away, until it's safe to make a break for it.

The YouTube video above shows one GTA Online player's unique approach to winning Extraction mode from the Attacker's perspective, which is entertaining and a good trick. That, of course, is if the helicopter does not get shot down prematurely.

Players can locate it in the Jobs menu under Adversary Mode missions to access this job. Alternatively, this week, players can join from the loading screen as it is x3 $ and x3 RP this week.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar