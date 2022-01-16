GTA Online players earn triple money in Bodyguard/Associate Salaries

This week is a great time to get started on Bodyguard/Associate Salaries, since GTA Online will triple the cash rewards.

Bodyguards/Associates can take part in various Organizations, under the orders of a VIP/CEO. Their main job is to protect their bosses if a job goes wrong. Payments are based on performance so players always have to stay on guard. An untimely death will cut right into their wages.

Rockstar is asking for more players to become Bodyguards/Associates. Those who enlist will receive triple the usual salary. If they play their cards right, players can bring in boatloads of cash. They have until January 19 to answer the call, so they should act quickly.

Bodyguard/Associate Salaries will make GTA Online players richer with their triple cash rewards

The Contract DLC brought many new features, but they aren't cheap. GTA Online players will need to save money if they want to buy the latest Imani Tech items. Thankfully, they can find a new line of work as Bodyguards/Associates. Triple cash rewards are quite a tantalizing offer for this game.

How to become a Bodyguard/Associate

To collect that steady paycheck, GTA Online players must perform one of the following actions:

They must be directly contacted by a VIP/CEO, through a series of texts

Players can also use the Interaction Menu to look for this job

Regardless of the method used, players will now become a Bodyguard/Associate. Now is their chance to prove themselves to the VIP/CEO. Their main task is to keep their bosses safe and secure.

GTA Online players have a $5,000 wage per 15 minutes, which has currently tripled to $15,000 this week. However, if a VIP/CEO is taken out while on duty, the player's salary will decrease by $250. Bodyguards/Associates will earn a 10% raise if they successfully complete organizational jobs.

Bodyguards/Associates have special abilities

First and foremost, Bodyguards/Associates can regenerate their health at a much faster rate. In order for this to work, they need to stay close to their VIP/CEO. The regeneration system allows them to heal with two stat boosts. It's mainly dependent on the current level of the VIP/CEO.

Bodyguards/Associates can also request specific vehicles from their VIP/CEO. This can be very convenient in certain situations. Players have all the tools they need to protect their boss, whether it's an escape car or a defensive truck.

Players can also earn more reputation points (RP)

Bodyguards/Associates not only give players triple cash rewards this week, they also provide extra RP. GTA Online fans could always use more reputation. The higher a player's rank, the more items they can unlock.

Bonus RP is given to players if they are standing right near their VIP/CEO. The rewards depend on one's role, as seen below:

Bodyguards : 100 RP per minute

: 100 RP per minute Associates: 200 RP per minute

GTA Online players always need to find new ways to earn cash and RP. They have a golden opportunity in their hands by becoming a Bodyguard/Associate this week. Triple cash rewards and bonus RP is a good day's work in GTA Online

