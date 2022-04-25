How much money can GTA Online players earn from Cross The Line in Adversary Mode?

In this week's GTA Online update, an Adversary Mode called Cross the Line is rewarding players with 4x cash and RP.

Players will need a team of three others with them to start a Cross The Line mission. A maximum of eight players (teams of four) can partake in one match.

In this GTA Online mission, players are divided into two teams. The objective for the two sides is to cross their enemy's line within the time limit, and each player respawns behind their own line when they get eliminated.

The first squad to have all of its members across the opponent's line inside the time limit wins.

If both teams are not successful in crossing the line within the time limit, the match goes into one of two modes. In sudden death mode, the team that eliminates all of the other team's players will win. The alternative tie-breaker mode awards the victory to the first player that crosses the line.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

How much money players can earn from Cross The Line in GTA Online

Despite having a 4x payout for this event, the ultimate payout depends on how many rounds players go through and how much time they take for each round.

For each round (which lasts at an average of one minute or one minute thirty seconds), the general 4x payout is $11,000, which isn't too shabby for an Adversary Mode.

Each round has a time limit of five minutes, and if the round does not get completed within this time limit, the round will go into sudden death. The payment for this will max out at $32000.

If a player starts a session in which they play seven rounds, they can easily make over $70,000+ in only seven minutes. This is a great deal for players looking to earn a pretty good amount of money but don't want to participate in any type of heist in GTA Online.

Players can even earn $200,000+ if they participate in many rounds and survive long enough for sudden death to start. By completing more rounds and surviving for longer, players can easily earn a huge amount of money.

How to maximize rewards from Cross The Line

Teamwork, tactics, and communication are absolutely vital in this mode. Going in independently and making a frantic race for the line will just end badly, leaving the player stranded in a hostile area with no help.

Players must work as a team to guarantee that everyone crosses the line as one. Assuming one of the teammates falls behind, players should give cover fire until they can regroup and play conservatively to increase the rewards.

Edited by Danyal Arabi