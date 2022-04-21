GTA Online weekly update for April 21, 2022

This week's GTA Online update is sure to make players happy as there's enough to satisfy everyone. There are huge bonuses for certain activities and massive discounts on vehicles and upgrades. In fact, this seems to be the first time that Rockstar has introduced a 4x bonus for a weekly event.
While the discounted vehicles aren't that interesting, the jobs and activities alone are quite enticing. There's also a massive Nightclub bonus exclusively for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players. Interested players should read on to get the full picture.
GTA Online weekly update offers 4x bonuses, 60% discounts, and more
Podium Vehicle
- Benefactor Schlagen GT (resale value of $780,000)
Los Santos Car Meet Prize Ride
- Dinka Jester Classic (Top 1 in Car Meet Races, 4 days in row)
New Test Track Vehicles
- Vulcar Warrener HKR
- Enus Jubilee
- Übermacht Revolter
Hao's Special Works Test Ride (exclusive for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)
- Pfister Astron Custom
Bonus GTA$ and RP
4x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- Cross the Line Adversary Mode
1.5x GTA$ and RP on the following:
- MC Businesses
- Nightclub Daily Income
Other bonuses
- 2x Speed Boost on Nightclub Cargo
- Special Cargo Sell Mission - White Graphic Smoking Jacket
- Biker Sell Mission - Green Square Shades
- Bunker Sell Mission - White Vom Feuer Cap
Discounts
60% off on the following:
- MTL Pounder Custom ($96,400 - $128,212)
50% off on the following:
- Patriot Stretch ($230,000 - $305,900)
- Tropos Rallye ($408,000)
- Bunker Transportation
40% off on the following:
- Vapid Flash GT ($1,005,000)
- Benefactor Turreted Limo ($990,000)
- Enus Stafford ($763,200)
- Nightclub Security Upgrade
30% off on the following:
- Übermacht SC1 ($1,122,100)
- MC Clubhouses
- CEO Office Accommodation
The highlights this week
The cars that are on discount this week aren't very exciting, but the bonuses are sure to grab eyeballs. Nightclubs seem to be the focus this week as there are daily income bonuses, a 2x speed boost on cargo, and a discount on security upgrades.
The 1.5x Daily Nightclub Income bonus varies for last-gen and next-gen users. Grand Theft Auto Online players on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One will get a bonus of $15,000. Since the next-gen version has increased the income limit, players on this version will get a bonus of $75,000.