GTA Online's Cross the Line Adversary Mode offers huge rewards this week

This week, GTA Online introduced a 4x RP and cash reward on an Adversary Mode mission called Cross the Line for the first time. If users haven't heard, Adversary Modes were added to the game in 2015 with the Heists Update.

This mode contains a variety of PvP modes created by Martin Madrazo, where many gamers face off against another group of players in various ways.

The Adversary Mode can be accessed through the GTA Online Job Menu and located under the Rockstar tab. Players can use the corresponding filter to see all the available missions, each with its map-based number of users (which ranges from three to seven maps per mode).

Gamers can see seven Cross the Line missions present, but it does not matter which one they choose as the only difference between them is the mission's location. It does not affect the 4x cash and RP rewards.

How many rewards can users get from this mission in GTA online?

As stated earlier, this week, Cross the Line missions in GTA Online are paying out four times the regular money and RP rewards.

The amount of rewards gamers will receive depends upon how many rounds they have played. They can at least expect to get $11000 cash and 750 RP for each round. The rounds are very short, so players can easily play five and earn $50000+ and 3000+ RP, and it only takes around six minutes to do that.

This is an excellent opportunity for many users to earn extra cash and RP quickly and easily in GTA online.

How to play Cross the Line missions in GTA Online

In this GTA Online mission, players are split into two teams, and each respawns behind their own line when they die. There has to be a minimum of four users to start the mission, and it can hold up to a maximum of eight gamers.

The goal for both sides is to cross their opponent's line within the time restriction. The winning team is the first to have all of its members across the opponent's line inside the time limit.

Simply having the player's character stand on the opposite side of the line from where they spawned is considered crossing the line.

Another thing to keep in mind is that users can only succeed if they cross through the line with their avatar, shown on the map, so they won't win if they cross anywhere else except the line.

On the bottom right side of the screen, there is a list of gamer names from both teams, as well as their distance from the target line. The position of their allies is always visible on the radar, but the enemies are only visible when they are shooting or running close to users.

The moment gamers cross into their opponent's line, a green tick appears over their name. When all teammates from a side have a green tick over their name, that team wins.

Edited by Ravi Iyer