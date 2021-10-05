Full list of all collectibles and their rewards in GTA 5

GTA 5 is packed with many interesting features in the game and Rockstar has made the game more interesting by adding collectibles to it. Players receive rewards upon finding these items in the game.

There are 13 different types of collectibles in GTA 5 that players can find scattered all over the map. Many players love completing the game with 100% completion progress and for them finding every collectible is key for their experience.

All collectibles and their rewards in GTA 5

For all the players looking to get all the collectibles in the game, here is a simple guide to help them understand the different types of items and their rewards in GTA 5.

Letter scraps

50 letter scraps are available in Los Santos and Blaine County. Collecting all fifty scraps reveals the truth behind the murder of actress Leonora Johnson, and will unlock the mission, A Starlet in Vinewood for Franklin.

Spaceship Parts

A total of 50 Spaceship Parts can be found in Los Santos and Blaine County. After collecting all 50, the mission The Final Frontier will become available. This mission will reward the player with the special Space Docker vehicle and the achievement "From Beyond the Stars".

Submarine Parts

30 Submarine Parts can be collected in Los Santos and Blaine County. After collecting all 30 parts, the mission "What Lies Beneath" will become available. Players will be contacted by Abigail who will request to meet them at Paleto Cove, which will start Abigail's second mission.

Nuclear Waste

30 pieces of Nuclear Waste are in Los Santos and Blaine County. The barrels can be found in different spots in oceans around San Andreas. Each barrel can be collected by the player for $23,000, and after all barrels are collected, the player will gain an extra $250,000.

Stunt Jumps

50 Stunt Jumps can be done over Los Santos and Blaine County. For 100% completion, player needs only to complete any 25 out of the 50, but for the "Show Off" Achievement/Trophy, the player must complete all jumps. Completing stunt jumps in GTA Online can unlock certain vehicle customizations.

Epsilon Tracts

There are 10 Epslion Tracts to collect in GTA 5. The reward for collecting all Tract collectibles is a complete set of excerpts: "The Epsilon Tract of the 9th Paradigm. Year 157."

After collecting the tenth tract, Marnie emails the player a message of congratulations. Open the link in the email to go to the link and collect it.

Under the Bridge

There are 50 bridges to fly under in GTA 5. There is no reward for completing this side quest in GTA 5 but players need to do 25 of the 50 bridges to count towards 100% completion.

Knife Flights

In GTA 5, there are 15 sets of buildings to fly between. Players are required to use a fixed-wing aircraft and fly with the wings aligned vertically (aka knife) in between 15 sets of buildings in GTA V. Players can complete the "Close Shave" achievement/trophy afterwards.

They will also need to complete 50 Under the Bridge challenges to complete the "Close Shave" achievement. Completing any 8 of the 15 knife flights also count toward 100% completion.

Hidden packages

11 hidden packages can be found in the ocean, mostly around shipwrecks, of GTA V while 4 can be found in the Altruist Camp after completing the Altruist Cult Shootout with Trevor.

They look like briefcases and award players with money ranging from $7,000 to $25,000 each, once collected. Most are deep to require a Scuba Suit to collect.

The 4 hidden package briefcases in the Altruist Camp will be available after completing the Altruist Cult Shootout with Trevor. These contain $25,000 each.

Rampages

5 Rampages are available in Los Santos and Blaine County, but only for Trevor. Completing all rampages unlocks the achievement/trophy "Red Mist" in GTA 5.

Monkey Mosaics

There are 50 Monkey Mosaics in GTA 5. Once all the mosaics have been photographed, the player will receive a message saying that monkey outfits have been delivered to Trevor's wardrobe. There will be 4 shorts, 5 tank tops and 3 dresses inspired by the Monkey Mosaics in his wardrobe.

Peyote Plants

There are 27 Peyote Plants in GTA 5. If a player has completed the game 100%, including The Last One side-mission and has found all 27 Peyote Plants, golden Peyote plants will appear, one in a different location for each day of the week but only from 5:30 to 8:00 AM in the morning and only when there is snowy or foggy weather. Eating these golden plants will turn the player into Bigfoot.

Wildlife Photographs

Over 20 animal and bird species are available to photograph in GTA 5. Once all of them have been photographed, the Los Santos Tourism Board Franklin will receive a text message, saying that he has won the competition. The Kraken Sub will now spawn at Cape Catfish pier in the San Chianski Mountain Range, and can also be purchased and driven at a dock should the player own one.

