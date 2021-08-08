Where to find all 27 Peyote Plants in GTA 5 story mode

One of GTA 5's most unique features was adding Peyote Plants in the enhanced version. Missing from GTA 5's original Xbox 360 and PS3 releases, Peyote Plants contain psychotropic properties that allow the protagonist to hallucinate that they've turned into an animal. GTA 5 allows players to transform into anything from a dog to a bigfoot. Here's where players can find all 27 Peyote Plants and get GTA 5's Cryptozoologist achievement along the way.

Location Guide to all Peyote Plants in GTA 5

Locations of all Peyote Plants in GTA 5 (Image via Gamesradar)

Present to the west of a park bench in the middle of the North Point Trim Track. Northeast of the FlyUS submerged wreck in Paleto Bay next to a natural archway. Scuba suit required to dive underwater Top of Mt Chiliad, southeast of the Bells End sign. Towards the north-east side of Mt Chiliad. Next to a small lake west of a yoga mat at Mount Gordo. Present underwater in the northwest corner of the Alamo Sea. Located south of the East Alamo View lookout at Raton Canyon Resting on an outcrop on the north side of Cassidy Creek at Raton Canyon. Lies North of the Fort Zancudo military base in a valley of Mount Josiah Located near a sunken rowboat off of the Pacific Ocean west of the Lago Zancudo river. South of the Two Hoots Falls parking lot. West of the dirt road near the desert oil rigs at the Grand Senora Desert. Present deep underwater east of Humane Labs and Research between the military hardware wreck. Scuba Suit needed. In the trailer park to the north of Ron Alternates Wind Farm. East of the Redwood Lights Track in the Grand Senora Desert. Southwest of the "welcome" alien sign next to the farmhouse. At Galileo Park near the hiking trails picnic area. North of the junction between Hillcrest and North Sheldon Avenue next to a large storm drain. East of the Beaver Bush Ranger Station at Vinewood Hills. At the Gentry Manor Hotel on the top balcony. On the rear porch of a home to the south of Nikola Place. On small island to the east of the NOOSE HQ. Toreador/boat recommended. At El Burro Heights on the south side of the road by a parking lot that overlooks the south coast. By the batting cage of the baseball diamond at the BJ Smith Recreational Center near Franklin's first safe house. On the rooftop pool balcony area of the Venetian Hotel at Vespucci beach. Helicopter required. Present deep underwater at the end of the Del Perro Pier. Next to a burnt bus on the west side of the Los Santos Customs near LSIA. Located underwater between the airport warehouses of LSIA and the Port of Los Santos.

