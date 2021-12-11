5 songs from original GTA Trilogy that would fit into GTA Online well

GTA Online still has the most extensive selection of radio stations and the largest number of songs of all games in the franchise. However, some fans feel that it could benefit from reintroducing some music from older games.

This article looks at five songs from the original GTA Trilogy that would fit well into GTA Online.

GTA Online should add more music from all previous GTA titles

1) Paul Engemann - Push It to the Limit (Flashback 95.6)

This song was featured in the original in GTA 3 and GTA Vice City, which all GTA fans should remember. It was great to inspire players to push their gameplay to the limit every time it came on the radio. Gamers still need this push today.

The song represents some of the best 80s music that has appeared in the GTA franchise, and players want it back on the radio in GTA Online.

2) Dil-Don't - Stripe Summer (Head Radio)

This dance-like garage song was one of the first players would have heard on their radio in GTA 3 when they listened to Head Radio. It was created by a former Rockstar Games staff member named Craig Connors, who made many songs for the GTA franchise during his time with the company.

GTA Online players think this song could easily come back to a radio station in the game. It would be the perfect fit for a station like Los Santos Underground Radio.

3) Cutting Crew - I Just Died In Your Arms (Emotion 98.3)

This 80s power ballad will always be in the minds of fans of the original GTA Vice City. It was a perfect song for driving around in the rain during a moody mission in the original GTA Vice City. This song will not be forgotten from the original trilogy.

Many users miss hearing this song on the radio and think it should return in GTA Online. Possibly on a whole new radio station dedicated to 80s music.

4) Toto - Africa (Emotion 98.3)

Africa by Toto is an iconic song in GTA Vice City and real life. There are not many people that haven't heard of it. It is a peaceful track full of calming African-inspired music and African instruments.

Emotion 98.3 was one of fans' favorite stations thanks to its great music and hilarious host, Fernando. GTA Online players would like to hear the return of both as they would certainly suit the radio in GTA Online.

5) Erik B. & Rakim - I know You Got Soul

Possibly one of the biggest and best hip hop songs on the radio in GTA San Andreas, this Erik B and Rakim tune has been a hit since 1987. The 80s were a great time for hip hop music when rappers weren't always rapping about guns and killing. Old-school rappers like these guys are much rarer nowadays.

Players would love to hear this upbeat rap song again on GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

