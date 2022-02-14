5 most popular GTA 5 mods released this week (February 14, 2022)

GTA 5 modders have produced some of the most diverse and interesting range of mods for the game. Modders are constantly releasing new and exciting mods to spice up the decade-old game.

Some of these offer new ways to play the same old game, while others add bizarre and wacky characteristics. This article picks up the most popular mods that players have downloaded this week.

Some of the most downloaded GTA 5 mods this week

5) Ranch Mansion

Safehouse mods are quite popular with players, and it's not simply because of more space. Some of the add-on mansions are quite impressive to look at and experience, with many of them featuring useful facilities.

This mansion is one of the most recent safehouse mods added to GTA5-Mods.com. It's a multi-level mansion with several garages and rooms near the outskirts of Blaine County.

Download here

4) HK416 from EFT

The HK416 assault rifle has been featured in many popular games like Call of Duty and PUBG. The mod listed here specifically features a variant of the HK416 seen in Escape From Tarkov.

This weapon replaces the in-game carbine rifle, and it comes with multiple attachments.

Download here

3) 2003 Honda S2000

The game world equivalent of the Honda S2000 is already available in GTA Online in the form of the Dinka RT3000. While this car can also be spawned in Story Mode with mods and mod menus, some players want a more authentic experience.

This is why this mod was made, as it's an exact replica of the S2000 AP2 variant. This particular model was taken from Forza Horizon 4, and it doesn't seem out of place while in-game.

Download here

2) Mitsubishi F2-A Viper Zero

The Mitsubishi F-2A is a Japanese derivative of the popular American fighter F-16. This mod brings this stunning jet fighter to Grand Theft Auto 5 as an add-on vehicle.

There are multiple variations to choose from, and all of them have been meticulously detailed. The model for this jet was taken from Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, a popular combat flight simulation game.

Download here

1) 2022 McLaren Artura Wide Body

This is a high-definition replica of the McLaren Artura, a modern hybrid sports car with a sleek and futuristic design. The modded car features a pre-installed wide-body modification and a fully working dashboard.

Download here

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

