5 most popular mods used by GTA 5 streamers

The modding potential of GTA 5 provides myriad possibilities. The sandbox world of the game always has something interesting going on in it, making it a surefire choice for video game streaming. Coupled with unique and interesting mods, this appeals to an even wider audience.

The recent rise of GTA 5 RP streaming has only proved its undying popularity among viewers. Here is a list of mods that GTA 5 streamers often use in their games.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five GTA 5 mods frequently used by streamers

1) Trainers

Trainers are one of the most basic mods a streamer can use. They are helpful for content creators because, with the aid of a trainer, players can spawn any vehicle, NPC, object or even make their own missions.

Trainers for GTA 5 allow control over various aspects of gameplay like changing the time, statistics or character model. Menyoo and Native are a few of the most popular trainers for GTA 5.

2) Graphics mods

How to make a GTA 5 stream even more appealing to viewers? By improving the graphics. And what better way to enhance the vanilla game's graphics than with some of the best looking graphics mods?

While GTA 5's graphics can still stand up to today's standards as it is quite a demanding game, streamers with advanced rigs can take advantage of their hardware to install some breathtaking graphics mods that completely change how Los Santos looks and feels.

Natural Vision Evolved is one of the most popular graphics mods for streaming, and for a good reason. It beautifies the game's lighting, shadows and reflections to make it seem as photo-realistic as possible, almost like a modern AAA title.

3) Superhero mods

Well-made superhero video games like the Spider-Man series have always sold like hotcakes. The sandbox open-world of GTA 5 seems perfectly suited for playing as superheroes.

The massive popularity of comic book superheroes among both children and adults shows how much appeal they have.

GTA 5 has many superhero mods where a gamer can play as Superman, Spider-Man, Iron Man or the Hulk. The capability to do massive damage and destruction with superpowers is what makes such gameplay videos popular.

4) Vehicle mods

The most common types of mods used in GTA 5 gameplay videos are often vehicle mods. While the title has an extensive collection of cars and other vehicles, players who have spent a lot of time in-game may become quite used to them.

GTA 5 streamers often showcase vehicle mods for the game, including stunning and detailed real-world models or even bizarre and impractical vehicles.

5) Scene Director

Mods like Scene Director allow streamers to make short movies or machinimas, as they are colloquially known. There are plenty of GTA machinima videos that present short films or even a series of videos often made to resemble real-life movies.

As its name suggests, Scene Director, and other similar mods, are used to direct movies using the game engine, which can often be pretty engaging to watch.

