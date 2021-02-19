5 most popular vehicles in GTA Online

GTA Online wouldn't be the empire it is today it weren't for all the majestic, lightening-fast vehicles that are featured in the game.

GTA Online players love nothing more than wreaking havoc in the game, which is why weaponized vehicles always do so well. While some vehicles are great at blasting people apart, others do one hell of a job at evading angry cops.

This article takes a look at some of the most popular vehicles featured in GTA Online.

5 of the most talked-about vehicles featured in GTA Online

#5 The Armored Kuruma:

The Armored Kuruma is one of the most popular vehicles featured in GTA Online for a number of reasons.

Clad in lustrous blue armour, this car is the epitome of style. With its four-door compact sedan style and rear wing, the Armored Kuruma seems to have taken inspiration from the Subaru WRX STI.

This car comes equipped with a powerful five-cylinder engine, a five-speed gearbox and features extremely high acceleration.

The armored Kuruma is the perfect vehicle for completing contact missions, as it is bulletproof in nature and can live through most attacks.

#4 The Buzzard:

When it comes to aircraft, the Buzzard has no rival in GTA Online.

For a helicopter that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, the Buzzard is an incredibly fast vehicle in GTA Online. It is recorded at a top speed of 145.00 mph (233.35 km/h) and boasts extremely high acceleration.

Moreover, the Buzzard is also one of the deadliest vehicles featured in GTA Online. Armed with miniguns and rocket launchers, the Buzzard is the siren of death for the enemy.

The Buzzard Attack Chopper costs $1,750,000 and can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry.

#3 The Oppressor MK II:

The Oppressor MK II is one of the best investments that players can make in GTA Online, which is why it's seen in every online lobby.

Not only is the Oppressor MK II super fast and nimble, but its also deadly enough to turn the target - be it a vehicle or another human being - into fine dust.

On the ground, the Oppressor MK II is recorded at a maximum speed of 130 mph. On water, the Oppressor MK II works like a hovercraft, but hosts greater speed and acceleration than most boats featured in GTA Online.

The original price of this bike is $3,890,250 and it can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry. Players get a considerable discount if they own the Terrorbyte and have completed Paige's client featured jobs.

#2 The Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador takes inspiration from the Lamborghini Marzal concept car, while the headlights of the car seem to have been taken after the Aston Martin Lagonda.

Recorded at a top speed of 135.25 mph, the Toreador is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, and boasts high speed, nimble handling, and great traction.

The submarine mode sets the Pegassi Toreador apart from every other vehicle in GTA Online. It allows the car to traverse through water and explore wonders that cannot be experienced on land.

#1 The Vigilante:

The Vigilante is based on the infamous Batmobile from the Batman movies and is distinguished by its distinctive prolonged fins, sharp edges and deadly looks.

The car boasts smooth handling, great acceleration, decent traction and a mind-blowing top speed of 150 mph / 241.4 km/h. As if that wasn't enough, it also comes equipped with a powerful boost.

Not only is the Vigilante one of the most powerful vehicles featured in GTA Online, but it is also fun to mess around with in the game.