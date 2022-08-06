5 most profitable Contact Missions in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises update

Contact Missions are arguably the most fun and engaging way to make money in GTA Online right after Heist missions, so it makes sense for players to be excited about playing them after the highly anticipated Criminal Enterprises update.

Players can choose from a variety of Contact Missions to begin grinding out cash in the game. However, this diversity of possibilities can get overwhelming at times, and players may want to skip some simply because their rewards are not worth it.

To help them understand which Contact Missions should always be their priority, this article will list five of the most profitable Contact Missions in GTA Online.

Here are five of the best Contact Missions in GTA Online that pay the most

5) Stock and Stares

This Contact Mission is given to GTA Online players by Lester Crest and can be completed with 1-4 players. This mission can only be unlocked after players reach level 70.

In this mission, Lester sends players to a stock transaction going down in a big warehouse at the port, and tells them to basically steal a suitcase for him.

Merryweather guards will attack players, and they may have to be eliminated. Players will also have to crack open a safe and hack a terminal door. If this assignment is completed solo, players will receive $22,200 as a reward.

4) Landing Gear

This particular mission is given to players by Ron Jakowski and cannot be done solo. To start this mission, there needs to be at least four players available.

GTA Online players need to brush up on their flying skills because, in this mission, Ron sends players to the Sandy Shores Airfield where they need to eliminate some rival drug dealing crew members.

They would then need to steal a plane and destroy rival helicopters from the same crew. Finally, after doing all of this, they need to land the planes at the Port of Los Santos. After completing this mission, players will get $21,300 as compensation.

3) Trash Talk

Trash Talk is a classic GTA Online Contact Mission that players have been indulging themselves in since its introduction to the game. The mission itself is given by Martin Madrazo and can either be played solo or with a maximum of six players.

Furthermore, players need to be at least level 81 to unlock it. This particular mission primarily consists of destroying garbage trucks and killing members of a rival crew in the city. Finishing this fun and action-packed mission will provide players with $22,860.

2) Repo - Blow Up IV

This mission is given to players by Simeon Yetarian and can be completed solo or with a maximum of four players.

This is one of the easiest missions that players can complete quickly, as players simply have to destroy some expensive vehicles and then take out a group of enemies. If players have decent weapons and accurate aim, they can breeze through this mission with ease.

Surprisingly, it pays rather well with players receiving $23,100 as a reward. Skilled players can easily complete this mission in under eight minutes.

1) Short Trips

Short Trips is a series of three missions that are given to GTA Online players by Lamar Davis, and only two players can start this series of missions.

These missions were introduced with the Contract DLC last year, and quickly became one of the most profitable Contact Missions in GTA Online, with players getting a combined payout of $150,000.

These missions are also fairly simple as they consist of players either restocking supplies, eliminating enemy gang members, destroying marijuana plantations, or driving stolen trucks and vans.

Furthermore, these missions also tell a great story as players get to travel with two of the fan-favorite characters from GTA 5, Franklin and Lamar, and get to be a part of their insane money-making plans.

