How to make millions in GTA Online solo in 2022

GTA Online has a vast open world where players can do a lot of activities, participate in many different heists/missions available, and hustle every day to make money.

Whether players want to buy a new car or property to complete certain missions, money is essential to make the most of the game. While playing co-op online generates better rewards, solo players can still make pretty good money without any teammates.

Here are some quick tips on how solo players can make millions in GTA Online in 2022.

Quick guide to making millions in GTA Online

1) Solo Heist

GTA Online is filled with many heists that usually require players to play co-op to complete them. However, there is one heist that players can complete solo and earn all the prize money for themselves: Cayo Perico Heist.

The heist requires players to infiltrate a fortified island to collect sensitive information and return it to Madrazo safely. It gives players the freedom to collect as many valuables for maximum profit. The main objective is to gather files of Madrazo worth $1.1 million.

Once players master the heist, they can do it repeatedly to earn millions daily.

2) Time Trial Events

Heists are not the only way to earn in GTA Online. Players can complete Time Trial events scattered in its open world. It is a form of a short race where the objective is to beat the par time with their vehicle.

Time Trials can easily reward players up to $100,000 in their first completion and up to $4,000 for beating the par time again. With 32 Standard Time Trials available, players can easily earn a lot of money by beating each one of them once.

PS5 and Series S/X users with the next-gen version of the game can also participate in HSW’s Time Trials events, allowing them to earn more cash than ever.

3) Freemode Events

There are many activities in Freemode that players can complete in the game to earn daily cash flow.

Players can sell one stolen car through Los Santos Customs every in-game day, i.e., 48 real-world minutes. This allows players to earn $9,500 every hour.

Players can also complete the Golden Revolver and Stone Hatchet Challenges. The two weapons can be unlocked by completing short treasure hunts and providing players with an opportunity to earn good money.

Get 50 headshots with the Golden Revolver for $250,000

Get 25 kills with the Stone Hatchet for $250,000

Players can visit the Diamond Casino and try their luck on the Prize Wheel. They can spin the wheel once every 24 hours and earn many prizes for free, including money and a brand new car.

GTA Online players have a lot of activities to do solo in 2022 and earn millions every day.

