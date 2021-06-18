5 quickest ways of earning money in GTA Online in June 2021

Making money on GTA Online is a surefire way to move up the ranks, as money is needed for almost everything in the game.

Players frequently have to repeatedly grind to earn money in GTA Online. This can be done through missions, races and events, or earned passively through various types of businesses.

Ever since GTA Online was released, Rockstar has been rolling out weekly updates, which offers a new podium vehicle, special discounts, and login bonuses every Thursday.

However, they missed the update this week, which means that earning money will be the same as it was last week. Here are some of the fastest methods of earning money in GTA Online right now.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

How to earn money faster in GTA Online in June 2021

1) 3x and 2x activities

Players can always earn more by grinding out bonus money and RP activities, which is one of the best ways to earn quick money in GTA 5. The longer these games run and the fewer players there are to pay out to, the higher the payouts will be.

This week, players can get 3x money & RP in Adversary Mode - Extraction, and 2x money & RP in VIP work, Bodyguards/Associates Payout and Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions.

2) Prime Gaming, Twitch Prime and PS Plus Membership

Those who link their Prime Gaming account to Rockstar Games Social Club will get a $100,000 login bonus and discounts on these vehicles: 80% off on Dinka Sugoi and 70% off on Buckingham Valkyrie.

Players with a Twitch Prime membership will receive significant discounts on some of the most popular cars in GTA Online. These include an 80% discount on the Karin 190z and Grotti Bestia GTS, as well as a 60% discount on the Buckingham Nimbus.

Every month until GTA 5 arrives on PS5, PS Plus users will receive $1,000,000 for the PS4 version of GTA Online.

3) The Lucky Wheel

Players who spin the Lucky Wheel at the Casino stand a chance to win some exciting rewards. These may vary anywhere between discounts, money, RP and even a free car.

If a player wins a car, they can always sell it for quick cash if they don't want it.

4) Premium Races and Time Trials

Players can complete Time Trials and RC Bandito Time Trials to earn some decent money this week.

Completing the Mount Gordo Time Trial with a Par Time of 00:46:30 will get the player $100,000. Another $100,000 will be awarded if the player completes the Cemetery RC Bandito Time Trial with a Par Time of 01:20:00.

Winning the Downtown Underground Premium Race will also earn the player a reward of $100,000.

5) Bonuses from Sourcing Vehicles

Players who source 10 vehicles by the end of this week will earn a $500,000 bonus, while those who source 5 vehicles will receive a $250,000 bonus. The deadline is June 23rd, and prizes will be distributed by June 30th.

To receive this bonus, players must be registered as CEOs and possess a vehicle warehouse.

Edited by Gautham Balaji