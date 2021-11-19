5 hardest missions in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Despite a few slight improvements in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, players will still undergo some difficult missions.

Beyond the beautiful sunshine lies a dark criminal underworld. GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is not going to make it easy for the players. Minor gameplay changes will certainly help in a few cases. However, players should brace themselves for some brutal missions.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition does have some platform specific issues. Some of these missions cannot be completed due to faulty glitches. As a result, there will be a clear difference in difficulty between the original and remastered versions. Some bugs are also exclusive to the GTA trilogy.

Five of the most difficult missions in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

5) Demolition Man

Mercifully, the remastered game added an extra 30 seconds. It's still a tedious mission that requires mastery of the controls. As a result, not many players like the RC helicopter missions. There are viable strategies to make it easier, as seen in the above video. However, players may have to retry a few times to get it right.

4) Death Row

Once again, players have to race against the clock while they complete their objectives. The gunplay is slightly improved from the original version, which can help at times. What hasn't improved is the AI behavior from Lance Vance. He can easily get himself wasted by wandering around.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is still not going to make it easy for players. They need to have good reflexes when taking out the guards at the junkyard. They have really powerful weapons, so players should be careful. At least they can immediately restart a mission if they fail.

3) Cop Land

Berkan @berkan1304 @RockstarSupport i always get spawned in the Explosion in the mall and die, in the Mission Cop Land in GTA Vice City Definitive @RockstarSupport i always get spawned in the Explosion in the mall and die, in the Mission Cop Land in GTA Vice City Definitive

The mission was already hard enough in the original version. Not only did players have a strict time limit, they also had to ensure Lance's survival. AI can be wildly unpredictable at times since Lance often runs into danger. His utter incompetence is usually the cause of mission failures.

However, it's even harder in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Some players are reporting bad spawns in the line of fire. In fact, some of them can't even get past the explosion cut-scene.

2) The Driver

This is the one mission that most fans look up guides on how to beat. Players have to race Hilary King at a complete disadvantage. He drives a super fast Sabre Turbo, while Tommy is stuck with the Sentinel. There is a clear difference between top speed and acceleration.

What makes it worse is that players have to avoid law enforcement. Everything is going against them in this mission.

1) Gun Runner (PC version)

Timmy Palmore @Timmy_Palmore @NationalPepper not sure if you’re aware but Gun Runner on the PC version is unbeatable since the crates don’t break open as they should @NationalPepper not sure if you’re aware but Gun Runner on the PC version is unbeatable since the crates don’t break open as they should https://t.co/buTw0Yj43l

Unfortunately, this mission is outright impossible on PC versions of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Twitter user Timmy Palmore reported a glitch involving the crates. Normally, the player has to break them by driving through it. Now it just passes through, making the mission unplayable.

This mission definitely needs to be patched in the near future. Otherwise, a 100% complete save file will be unattainable. Some players are still patiently waiting to get this fixed.

