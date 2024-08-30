5 reasons to expect PS5 Pro before GTA 6

GTA 6 will be released on the PlayStation 5 (or simply PS5) and current-gen Xbox consoles in 2025. Users of these platforms are very excited for the Grand Theft Auto sequel's arrival. While there is still no sign of a PC port yet, it seems that a new PlayStation variant could join the list of systems compatible with the upcoming Rockstar Games title.

For those wondering, this is the currently unconfirmed PS5 Pro, that is rumored to be announced in the very near future. Let's take a look at five reasons to expect a PS5 Pro before GTA 6.

Note - Sony hasn't confirmed the PS5 Pro yet. This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Alleged design leak and more reasons to expect a PS5 Pro before GTA 6

1) 1) Alleged specs leak

Trending

Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, YouTube channel Moore's Law is Dead leaked alleged PS5 Pro specs. They showed certain improvements over the standard model, which were later claimed to be real by reputed gaming journalist Tom Henderson.

The leaked PS5 Pro specs thrilled GTA 6 fans back then. Henderson even stated that the PS5 Pro would release during the holidays this year, so the console might not be too far away.

2) Sony hasn't made any big announcements in a while

Expand Tweet

The lack of first-party titles is a big drawback of this PlayStation generation. Given how uncharacteristic this is for Sony, it is possible that there could be a major announcement planned for the near future.

With so many sources on the internet suggesting a PS5 Pro announcement in September 2024, that just might be the case. The base PlayStation 5 is selling quite well, and an improved version of it may do even better. Releasing it during 2024's holiday season, as suggested by Tom Henderson, would also be beneficial.

3) Alleged design leak

Expand Tweet

The most recent leak related to the PS5 Pro is the console's alleged design, seen in the X post above. This image, which has gone viral in the last few hours, shows that the design isn't all that different from the PS5 Slim that came out last year.

Rumors regarding a possible showcase in September were already going around, and this alleged design leak has made them more intriguing. If the PS5 Pro does end up getting announced in a few weeks, we can expect it to be released by the end of this year.

4) Announcement to release timelines

PS5 Slim announcement from last year (Image via YouTube/PlayStation)

The PS4 Pro was announced in September 2016 and released in November that year. The PS5 Slim was announced in October 2023, and it was made available the following month. As already stated, there are many sources on the internet suggesting a September 2024 PS5 Pro announcement.

If that turns out to be true, the console could arrive in the next few months, taking the previous release timelines into account.

5) Benefiting from GTA 6's hype

Grand Theft Auto 6's first ever official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

The hype around Grand Theft Auto 6 is off the charts, with fans eager for any sort of information on the title. Many have also been asking asking the question: will GTA 6 play better on the PS5 Pro? Since there is no official information available about the console yet, there is no way to answer this question.

However, if that is indeed the case, Sony could capitalize on the hype by releasing the PS5 Pro before Grand Theft Auto 6 and advertising it as the best place to experience the game.

Readers should once again note that this article is purely speculative. Sony hasn't stated anything about the PS5 Pro yet, so they should take any related rumors with a grain of salt.

Also check:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback