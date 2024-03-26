Will GTA 6 play better on the leaked PS5 Pro? Rumors and speculations so far

GTA 6's performance is a hot topic among fans right now. With its release set for 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, many wonder about how it will play on these consoles. While there is no official word on the matter yet, expectations are quite high. The excitement heightened when the currently unannounced PS5 Pro's specs leaked online, showing improvement over its base variant in many departments.

This led many to believe the rumored mid-generation console could be the best place to experience the next Grand Theft Auto installment. Unfortunately, a reputed analyst believes the PS5 Pro's suggested upgrades might not make that much of a difference in Grand Theft Auto 6's performance.

What do rumors and speculations suggest about GTA 6's performance on the PS5 Pro?

The PS5 Pro's specs leaked around March 15, 2024 and the reported enhancements over its standard variant initially suggested that it might be the best system to play GTA 6. Per the leaked specs, this mid-generation console could render 45% faster than the base PS5 and have 33.5 Teraflops, among other improvements, as mentioned in the X post above.

Needless to say, fans were thrilled at the prospect of possibly getting to play GTA 6 at 60fps on the leaked PS5 Pro. However, Digital Foundry analyst Richard Leadbetter believes that this might not be the case. According to him, unless Rockstar can do something magical with the CPU, the game hitting 60fps on the PS5 Pro is unlikely.

It should also be noted that Sony has yet to disclose the console and what it will be capable of doing. Hence, readers are advised to wait for an official announcement. That said, the PS5 Pro could be released as early as the 2024 Holiday season, according to well-known gaming industry insider Tom Henderson.

If this suggestion turns out to be true, Sony should advertise the console in the near future. But there is no way to tell exactly how the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title will play on the PS5 Pro before that.

However, players might get to experience GTA 6 at 60fps on the PS5 itself, as Rockstar Games' Senior Material Artist Hailin Si reportedly claimed that the studio was confident about this. The Rockstar employee allegedly stated this in a comment on a Chinese social media app, which has now apparently been deleted.

Although the news has excited many fans, it cannot be confirmed without an official announcement from Rockstar Games. More information such as price, pre-order dates, gameplay features, plot, as well as performance on the PS5 is expected to arrive closer to the GTA 6 release date, which itself is yet to be revealed.

