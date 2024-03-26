GTA 6 60fps on PS5: What do rumors say about it?

GTA 6 will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch next year. Although not much has been revealed about how it will perform on these systems, many fans are curious about whether the PS5 will be able to run it at 60fps given its technological prowess. The recent PS5 Pro specs leak also led to speculations about the mid-generation console possibly being the best place to play the game.

While a reputed analyst suggests that might not be the case, a Rockstar Games employee has allegedly stated that the studio is confident about Grand Theft Auto 6 running at 60fps on the PS5. With that said, let's take a closer look at these rumors.

Will the PS5 be able to run GTA 6 at 60fps?

GTA 6 rumors and speculations are very common on social media, and a hot topic among fans is whether the next Rockstar Games title will run at 60fps on PS5.

Although there is no official word as of this writing, analyst Richard Leadbetter at Digital Foundry suggests that even the (currently unannounced) PS5 Pro might not be able to achieve the 60fps mark with this game.

Needless to say, the analysis disappointed many who were hoping to get a PS5 Pro to experience GTA 6 at 60fps. However, another recent rumor on a similar topic has made PS5 players slightly more optimistic about the upcoming Rockstar title's performance on the console.

This rumor stems from GTAForums user viceYcity, who claims that a Senior Material Artist at Rockstar, Hailin Si, stated that the studio was confident about Grand Theft Auto 6 running at 60fps on PS5.

The alleged comment from the Rockstar Games employee, which now seems to have been deleted, can be seen in the following image:

Rockstar employee's alleged comment about the title's performance on PS5 (Image via X/@GTAVI_Countdown)

While the rumor has certainly excited many in the gaming community, it should be noted that GTA 6's performance benchmark on the PS5 is still officially unconfirmed. Hence, it is advised that they take the aforementioned claim, even though it reportedly comes from a current Rockstar employee, with a grain of salt.

GTA 6's release on the PS5 is currently planned for 2025. An exact release date is yet to be announced, but such information, along with gameplay features, characters, plot, and possibly even performance benchmark on the PS5, is expected to be revealed in the near future.

Some believe it could arrive via a trailer close to Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call. However, neither Rockstar nor Take-Two have announced anything regarding the same and are maintaining silence on the long-awaited GTA sequel.

