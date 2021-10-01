5 reasons why some fans won’t buy the upcoming GTA 5 port on the PS5

Not everybody is going to be interested in getting the GTA 5 on the PS5.

There are many reasons why some fans won't buy Rockstar's latest game yet again. Some reasons are practical, while others are based on personal taste. Of course, some fans are adamant about getting GTA 5's latest port on the PS5.

GTA 5 is the best-selling GTA game of all time. Its success far overshadows any other single-player GTA title. Despite this, not everybody will buy it for the PS5. Fans would love to get GTA 6 or the GTA trilogy remasters instead, so it's not like they all dislike the GTA series.

Five reasons why some fans won't buy the upcoming GTA 5 port on the PS5

Not all gamers want to play an old game again. When it comes to the GTA 5 port on PS5, players have their reasons for not buying the title. The article speculates on top 5 such views:

5) Some players don't like modern GTA

GTA 5 isn't a game for everybody (Image via Rockstar Games)

Old school purists will still likely prefer the classic GTA games over the modern titles. Naturally, they're not going to change their mind about a new port of an old game they chose to skip back in the day. Instead, these types of gamers will prefer to play one of the older GTA games that they own.

They can still own a PS5 and not be interested in GTA 5. It's a minor reason, but one to consider nonetheless.

4) They don't own the PS5

A PS5 (Image via PlayStation)

Ideally, the infamous chip shortage will be over by the time GTA 5 launches. Millions of gamers still haven't gotten their PS5 due to high demand and a low supply. Even if they wanted to, some gamers couldn't play the new port of GTA 5.

Many can't afford the PS5, so if they can't buy the PS5, they won't be able to play GTA 5, regardless of the reason.

3) Some players have played GTA 5 enough

GTA 5 came out in 2013. It's 2021, and plenty of gamers have had enough of GTA 5. Some players have already invested thousands of hours into the game. They may now wish to use that time on some other game.

They can still love GTA at its core, but a few new features won't convince every gamer to buy the latest GTA 5 port on the PS5. There are several new games some players may opt to purchase instead.

2) GTA Online will have a standalone launch

GTA Online players can still enjoy the game separately from GTA 5 in the future (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the main reasons why some players bought GTA 5 was to play GTA Online. If these same gamers can get GTA Online as a standalone title, they don't need to buy GTA 5. Part of this reason overlaps with the previous entry.

Unlike GTA 5, GTA Online gets major updates every few months. Even a few minor updates each week might entice some players to play it more often than GTA 5. Of course, some players will still buy GTA 5 on the PS5 and play GTA Online simultaneously.

1) PC is still viable

There's a common meme within the gaming community that PC is superior to consoles. On a surface level, it would be true for high-end gamers. Everything shown in GTA 5's Expanded and Enhanced edition pales when compared to what some players can achieve on PC with mods.

It would be doubtful for PC players never to get it. It hasn't been confirmed for the platform yet, but some gamers will be patient to play the game on PC only. These types of gamers did have to wait a year and a half to play GTA 5 on PC compared to their console cousins.

Note: The list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's personal views.

