5 reasons GTA 5 has the best plot in the series

Rockstar Games' GTA 5 has been around all these years, mostly thanks to the online missions, heists, and DLCs that have come out. The game has now been remastered and can be played with upgraded visuals on new consoles by Microsoft and Sony.

The remastered version has brought in fresh players to the game. It is still recommended as one of the titles to be played for new gamers, as the story campaign can be enjoyed as much as the online multiplayer mode.

GTA 5 has multiple storylines stemming from main characters

Here are five reasons why new users can still enjoy the GTA 5 storyline:

5) Hitting the ground running

GTA 5's storyline starts at a breakneck speed right from the opening scene with a bank heist. The entire story keeps gamers on the edge of their seats and engaged.

Each of the three protagonists has a different story arc about themselves and keeps the title refreshing throughout. As much as the main characters made the story memorable, the side kicks were all equally memorable, which segues the next point.

4) Memorable characters

Apart from the three main protagonists, users will always remember Lamar for all his roasting and gangster portrayals, Lester for all the planning, along with Madrazo, Ron, and Molly.

Even the cameos in the game by Michael's family and others made the game's story and the missions enjoyable and memorable. Dr. Dre even made a cameo in one of the online missions.

3) Memorable dialogs

The game's characters had a lot of quotes that stuck with the players.

An example is Michael saying:

"Surviving is winning, franklin. Everything else Is Bull*. Fairytales spun by people afraid to look life in the eye."

Another good line from Lamar goes:

"Don't hate me 'cause I'm beautiful."

Trevor also has a few winners:

"I'll swing by and sign the contract, alright? Just ignore the bodies!"

Lastly, one of Franklin's memorable lines goes:

"I'm a hustler that made it big… Big house, nice cars, a family, and everything."

These are just a few lines among many other dialogs by the protagonists and the other main characters are stuck in fans' minds. Gangster life isn't complete without all the roasting and all the thug life lessons.

2) Story missions

The Big Score, Derailed, and Jewel Score gave an authentic feel while going through the missions and completing them. These missions gave users a sense of what it would be like if they were preparing for an actual heist.

From hijacking trains to using heavy military-grade armor, they loved the missions for the whole experience. The title even ended with a brilliant mission that players talk about today.

1) Easter eggs and references to old games

The alien found in the frozen creek is one of the most memorable in the game. Other aliens also appear in Michael's hallucinations.

References to other game characters have also appeared a lot in the game, like the Sonic Hedgehog character Easter egg found in one of the jewelry stores.

Apart from this, there were references to older GTA titles. Trevor mentions '10 points' after running over somebody, a direct reference to the original GTA and GTA 2.

There's also a reference to GTA 4 when Patrick mentions the mission Three Leaf Clover and explains the heists.

Gamers are already hyped for the next GTA game that they hope will have an equally better storyline to make the series more memorable.

Note: This article contains the writer's opinion

