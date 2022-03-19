5 reasons why GTA 5 is worth buying on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

GTA 5's enhanced edition is finally available for players to enjoy on their next-generation consoles. The game features graphical upgrades, various advantages of the new hardware, and exclusive content (specifically in GTA Online).

This article explores five reasons which prove why the games are worth buying.

Why is the new edition of GTA 5 worth buying on the next-generation consoles?

5) Exclusive content

For many players, limiting new and appealing features or content to a specific platform is nothing but unfair business practice. While this might be true to a certain extent, the exclusive features that this new edition of GTA 5 brings are mostly cosmetic.

However, there's also the question of DLCs and content updates. Many players believe that Rockstar might make all future updates exclusive to the next-gen consoles. Players who are eager for new content will naturally want to buy the newer edition.

4) Great discount

VeryAli Gaming @VeryAliGaming -> Instead of the 75% discount PlayStation users are going to see during their first three months, #xboxseriesx users are only going to see a 50% discount through the first three months. That means you can buy GTA 5 on the Xbox Series X for $19.99 through June 15.-> -> Instead of the 75% discount PlayStation users are going to see during their first three months, #xboxseriesx users are only going to see a 50% discount through the first three months. That means you can buy GTA 5 on the Xbox Series X for $19.99 through June 15.->

Rockstar is currently offering a 50% discount on the games on both the platforms. Furthermore, PS5 players can get the standalone GTA Online completely free of cost and this also carries over to the base game. If a PS5 player wishes to buy the total package that contains both Story Mode and Online, they'll only have to pay for Story Mode.

The base game is priced at $10.99 / £8.75 / €10.99 / AU $14.99 on PS5 and $19.99 / £17.49 / €19.99 / AU $29.97 on Xbox Series X/S. The standalone Online game costs $10.99 / £8.75 / €10.99 / AU $14.99 on the Xbox consoles.

3) Console-specific advantages

Significant hardware advantages make the new games load faster and run smoother on the next-gen consoles. However, there are also other features exclusive to a particular console, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the PS5's DualSense controllers.

This feature provides an immersive experience by emulating several aspects of the gameplay, including the lightbar flashing red and blue when the player has a wanted level, or the vibrations matching the music being played at nightclubs.

2) Close to the PC experience

The major changes that the next-gen edition introduces are graphical upgrades as well as new graphics modes, bringing console players that much closer to the PC experience while also introducing PC features.

The new games have high resolution support and higher framerates, better lighting and shadows, and much more.

1) Made for beginners

The new edition of GTA Online seems to be tailor-made for beginners, or at least, is much friendlier to new players. It introduces a new tutorial and a new feature called Career Builder that lets players comfortably set up their criminal empire.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

