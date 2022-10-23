5 reasons why GTA 6 should add multiple locations via DLCs

GTA 6 is currently in development, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release. While the recent leaks have provided a premature glimpse into the upcoming game, players are still speculating about various aspects of the title. One of the most popular rumors about the upcoming installment is that it will bring single-player DLCs back to the series.

GTA 4 has two DLCs that expand the storyline: The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Toni, but its successor does not. Rockstar Games might have discarded the downloadable content ideology for the single-player mode, as it has not released a single one in nine years. Though nothing has been confirmed yet regarding the upcoming title's DLCs, players are optimistic.

This article will explain why Rockstar should consider including multiple locations in the upcoming game via DLC updates.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why players want multiple DLC locations in GTA 6

1) Map expansion

The first and most obvious advantage of adding multiple locations is map expansion. Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5 have massive open-world maps with numerous unique locations, and GTA 6 should follow suit. Moreover, adding new locations will significantly improve the gameplay experience.

The GTA fanbase is one of the most active gaming communities in the world, and it is highly likely that players will have explored the entire initial map within a few days of its release. Hence, it would be beneficial for Rockstar games to expand it by adding multiple locations to the game. While it should not be done immediately, a gap of one or two years will suffice for new DLCs.

2) New storyline

New locations can also introduce new plot lines to the game. The 'Episodes from Liberty City' expansion pack added two new plots to Grand Theft Auto 4. Similarly, GTA 6 can include multiple narratives based on different locations on the map.

It will undoubtedly provide a unique gameplay experience as players will be required to travel to various places to participate in various missions. Current video games are known for injecting a distinct atmosphere and taste into certain locations, and fans will also appreciate the addition of storylines native to those areas.

3) Room for new character introduction

New locations and storylines pave the way for the introduction of fresh characters and even protagonists. GTA 6 is currently rumored to have two protagonists. However, Rockstar is known for being unpredictable. Game developers can easily sneak in a new protagonist in one of the new DLCs, giving the title a new twist.

Fresh or returning characters can be introduced as NPCs in the new locations. The game is expected to feature places such as Brazil, the Caribbean islands, Liberty City, Carcer City, and others. While it is unconfirmed, Rockstar could bring back Claude and Niko in the upcoming game.

4) New means of traveling

Having multiple locations necessitates a variety of transportation methods to get to them. Long-distance tours in current games are typically automated by planes with cutscenes. However, GTA 6 should include manual travel scenarios in which players can select the mode of transportation they want to use; the more involved the gamer is, the better.

While it is possible to get bored while traveling, game developers can include some fun elements or side activities to keep players engaged during the commute.

5) Expanded and enhanced experience

The PlayStation 5 version of GTA 5 was officially titled Expanded and Enhanced. However, fans were disappointed with Rockstar for failing to make significant improvements and instead only offering minor changes. Most gamers felt like they'd been deceived.

This problem can be totally overcome by adding new locations through DLCs. Fans have high expectations regarding Rockstar, and developers should focus solely on providing a truly "expanded and enhanced" experience in the upcoming game.

