5 reasons why GTA 6 wanted system could be very advanced

Among the many things GTA 6 fans are curious about, an important one is what the game's wanted system could be like. Since the protagonists in Grand Theft Auto titles commit crimes, the police, and the challenge offered by them, play an important role in general gameplay. However, many don't like the way GTA 5 handled things and want Rockstar to improve upon it.

Although Rockstar hasn't revealed much about the upcoming title, a few leaked developmental clips along with the first trailer did give us an idea of what the wanted system could be like. With that in mind, this article will take a look at five reasons why GTA 6's wanted system could be very advanced.

Note - This article is speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions. None of the things mentioned ahead are officially confirmed yet.

Vehicle description and 4 other reasons why GTA 6 wanted system could be very advanced

1) Police dispatch timer

Police artwork from Grand Theft Auto 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the clips from the 2022 GTA 6 leaks shows Lucia, the game's protagonist, and her partner robbing a diner at gunpoint. At the top of the screen was a bar that seemed to indicate the time left before police were dispatched to the crime scene.

This suggests that cops in GTA 6 might not spawn instantly near the crime scene, adding to the level of realism, and perhaps giving players a chance to flee.

2) Character description

Lucia and her partner concealing their faces (Image via Rockstar Games)

The same leaked developmental footage had another notification on the top of the screen, which said, "Full Description." Although the exact meaning of this notification might be unclear as of this moment, it might suggest that the police have a full description of what the player's character looks like.

Lucia and her partner are also seen covering their faces with bandanas in the first GTA 6 trailer, so such a mechanic may be a part of the title's wanted system.

3) Vehicle description

Lucia and her partner driving away in a car (Image via Rockstar Games)

In addition to the character's appearance, the police in GTA 6 might keep track of the vehicle they're driving. This seems to have been alluded to in the leaked diner robbery clip, where a "Full Vehicle Description" notification pops up after Lucia enters a car in front of the cops.

Another notification pops up soon after stating that any vehicle players are spotted entering will be known to the law. It will be interesting to see if these mechanics make it to the game's final version, as things can be cut/changed during development.

4) Cops drive past the protagonists in the trailer

Cops driving past Lucia's car in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another possible indication of GTA 6's wanted system likely relying on character and vehicle descriptions seems to be present in the first trailer. Around the one-minute mark, Lucia and her partner can be seen looking at each other anxiously as cops approach their car head-on.

However, the police vehicles end up driving past them. Although this could have just been a cutscene, it does seem to fall in line with what the GTA 6 leaks have suggested regarding its wanted system.

5) Rockstar Games usually improve upon past mechanics

Expand Tweet

Rockstar Games has built up a very good reputation in the gaming community by greatly improving upon its past work on most occasions. GTA 5 can be considered an exception in terms of the wanted level system since GTA 4 enjoyed a more realistic implementation in comparison.

That said, the studio did improve these mechanics significantly in its next release — Red Dead Redemption 2. Given how vocal fans have been about wanting better cops in Grand Theft Auto 6, we can expect the sequel's wanted system to be very advanced.

