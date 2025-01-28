"it's ridiculous": Gaming analyst speaks against GTA 6's $100 price expectations

The next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, GTA 6, is looking to be one of the biggest releases in video game history. While not much has been shared by Rockstar Games so far, besides a trailer, speculations about various aspects of the title keep surfacing on a regular basis. For instance, video game analyst, Matthew Ball, recently stated that if GTA 6 would be priced around $100, it might allow the rest of the market to move up as well.

However, Mat Piscatella, video game industry analyst at Circana, suggests there is no need to do so. He stated in a recent post on the social media platform, Bluesky, that things like special or collector's editions of video games already attract day 1 buyers at a higher price, and there's no need to make the base price of a game $100.

"This is getting so much run but it's ridiculous. There's no need to make the base price of any game $100. Special editions, collector's editions, gold/silver editions, etc etc do the same thing, and a high % of day 1 buyers jump on those at their elevated price points.There's just no need."

Mat Piscatella further explained his outlook by stating that pricing a game too high would narrow the funnel (seemingly of the potential customer base).

"You want to make the funnel as wide as possible, while also optimizing launch $. You don't do this be making the base price of a game so high that the funnel narrows. It just makes no sense. At all."

While Rockstar Games is yet to reveal the official GTA 6 price, it should be noted that Grand Theft Auto 5 hit a billion dollars in sales within days of release. The upcoming title, however, is very likely much more anticipated than its predecessor was back in 2013.

So, even if it is priced within the normal range, which is around $70 at the moment, it might still be able to make a large sum of money, given all the excitement around it. Some analysts reportedly expect GTA 6 pre-orders to generate a billion dollars itself. Nevertheless, all of that remains to be seen as of now.

