5 reasons why GTA 6 will break records

The excitement for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 continues to grow despite complete silence from Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. Fans have had to rely on leaks, rumors, and insider information to learn about the title. That said, announcements made at Take-Two's recent earnings calls seemingly hint at a possible late 2024 to early 2025 release window for the game.

When Grand Theft Auto 6 will actually come out remains to be seen, but there is a very good chance of it being a pretty successful launch for Rockstar. So, let's take a look at five reasons why GTA 6 will break records.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Unparalleled excitement and 4 more reasons why GTA 6 will break records

1) Rockstar Games' reputation

Rockstar Games is widely regarded as one of the best in the gaming industry. It is responsible for some of the best games ever made and fans expect more of the same from the studio. Although recent releases like Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition have unfortunately been quite disappointing, one should not forget that Rockstar has also developed titles like Red Dead Redemption 2.

That came out in 2018, and still bests several new offerings in terms of visual effects, gameplay mechanics, story, and in many other aspects. Hence, fans trust Rockstar to deliver something similar if not better, which might result in GTA 6 breaking sales records at launch.

2) Potentially one of the best games ever made

The GTA 6 leaks revealed a lot of information about the game, such as its setting, lead characters, features, and more. While it is possible that many of them might be changed or removed before launch, the title has a lot of potential to be one of the best ever made.

Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer mode, GTA Online, continue making records. Hence, if Grand Theft Auto 6 is a significant improvement over them, there shouldn't be much doubt about it breaking those records as well.

3) Grand Theft Auto's reputation

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has been in existence for a very long time. The series took off after the release of GTA 3 in 2001, and the games that followed have continued being incredibly successful for Rockstar. One of the best examples of this is Grand Theft Auto 5, which made a billion dollars in sales in just three days since launch.

In fact, Take-Two recently revealed that the game has sold over 180 million units to date. Therefore, Grand Theft Auto 6 can be expected to perform in a similar manner, if not better, once it comes out.

4) Unparalleled excitement

Rockstar Games still hasn't made an official GTA 6 announcement, but it is easily one of the most anticipated games of all time. Fans flock to analyse every bit of leaks, rumors, and insider information that pops-up on the internet. The comment sections of Rockstar's social media handles are full of queries about Grand Theft Auto 6.

This gives a pretty good idea of how well the game might sell once it finally releases. Along with sales, the GTA 6 trailer may even break viewership records on platforms such as YouTube.

5) Long time since a new Grand Theft Auto title

Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013, and it is still the latest title in the series. It has been re-released a couple of times as well. Rockstar even came out with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, but that is a remaster of the classic games - Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas.

There has never been a longer gap between two new titles in this franchise. That is one of the biggest reasons why there is so much excitement surrounding the sequel.

