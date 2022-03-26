5 reasons why GTA Online players think of GTA+ as a blatant cash-grab

Unfortunately, GTA Online fans have had a series of disappointments in recent weeks. Most agree that the new next-gen edition of GTA 5 was merely enhanced, but not expanded, prompting significant negative feedback from the community.

Rockstar is now trying to introduce a new feature called GTA+, and fans are unsure what to think of it. Fans wonder if it might be something worthwhile from Rockstar to make up for recent shortcomings or if it is a senseless cash-grab to make up for millions in lost revenue.

This article will discuss whether GTA+ is a blatant cash-grab in the eyes of the GTA Online community.

GTA Online fans have concerns about GTA+

Launching March 29: Introducing GTA+ for GTA Online.A new membership program exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S — providing easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles.

5) Another monthly subscription doesn't seem fair

GTA Online gamers don't want more monthly bills (Image via Sportskeeda)

Many GTA fans might already be subscribed to PlayStation Plus, a feature that rewards its participants with monthly deals and more. However, this already comes at a monthly cost of $10 per month.

Even without this, GTA Online fans have still spent their hard-earned money on the consoles and games that they do play. The commitment of GTA fans should be unquestionable, which is why they are not happy with Rockstar and its recent releases. Adding, or even asking for an extra $5.99, for GTA+ feels like a kick in the teeth to many fans of the franchise.

4) The GTA Trilogy was mostly underwhelming

Gamers bought the GTA Trilogy expecting something a bit more (Image via Sportkseeda)

The GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition was highly anticipated, but also rather disappointing to many. Some die-hard fans truly enjoyed it whilst the overall feeling online was that it had been a bit of a flop in terms of expectations.

Millions of dollars will have been spent buying the GTA Trilogy from Rockstar via console stores and PC sites. For so many that felt disappointed with this release, they would label it somewhat of a cash-grab by Rockstar, which is truly unfortunate with the potential it had.

3) The myriad of issues surrounding GTA 6

GTA fans are generally unimpressed (Image via Sportskeeda)

Currently, all that eager GTA fans know is that GTA 6 is in production. No other pertinent details, screenshots, or facts from Rockstar have been released to date. While there have been several leaks and rumors in circulation, none of them have been confirmed by Rockstar themselves.

Concerned gamers are worried that Rockstar is entering a phase of cash-grabbing moves with releases like the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, and most recently, GTA Online and GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced. These releases have not given players what they truly deserve for their commitment to the franchise over the last two decades.

2) GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced is considered a cash-grab

The GTA Online "Expanded" element led to massive over-sales (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even though the new edition of the game did not cost next-gen gamers an exorbitant amount of money, it does not mean it is any less of a cash-grab. Millions pre-ordered and paid for their own copy of GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced, and were also pleased to receive or buy the GTA Online edition too.

The GTA community has a bad taste in its mouth regarding all of this new content that Rockstar seems to be churning out, without giving up any of the most important information. All gamers really want to know about is GTA 6.

1) Asking for more money so soon

Ben @videotech_



You've only just added the new Carrer Builder for new players, enabling them for a quick and easy kickstart into GTA Online.



Your players are also paying upfront for PSN and XBL, not to mention there's still no dedicated servers in sight.



@RockstarGames This isn't cool, guys.You've only just added the new Carrer Builder for new players, enabling them for a quick and easy kickstart into GTA Online.Your players are also paying upfront for PSN and XBL, not to mention there's still no dedicated servers in sight.Be better.

Twitter user @videotech_ made a very good point following a tweet by Rockstar Games. He pointed out how much money general GTA Online fans must spend to enjoy one of their favorite games and past-times. Money they already willingly spend, only to have suffered a slew of recent let-downs.

Many GTA Online next-gen gamers on consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are not satisfied with being asked to spend more to become even more "exclusive" having already spent probably the better part of $1000 on the game in the past 10 years.

