5 reasons why GTA Online is still so popular among players

Rockstar has been making insane profits from GTA Online, the multiplayer counterpart to GTA 5. This game has been the sole reason for the continued relevance of the franchise over all these years. For an eight-year-old game to pull in the amount of sales and revenue that GTA Online does, Rockstar Games seems to have cracked the code as to what makes a good multiplayer experience.

Here's a look at the factors that contribute to GTA Online's success.

GTA Online: 5 reasons for the game's continued popularity

5) Variety of activities

Although most players have grown tired of playing the same game for such a long time, there are still plenty of newcomers. Sales of GTA 5 recently reached over 155 million units, thus proving that it still gets new players.

For a beginner, GTA Online provides a myriad of opportunities in what can be considered one of the most open-ended sandbox games. There are diverse game modes that can be enjoyed with friends and other players.

4) No good alternative

Despite being almost a decade old, GTA Online continues to be one of the most unique games on the market. The GTA franchise has almost monopolized the open-world sandbox game in a modern setting. In fact, these games belong to a genre of their own.

Being the sole presistent multiplayer game in the entire series makes it even more popular. Besides, there are no true competitors to the game available as of now.

3) Frequent updates

Even after all these years, Rockstar keeps releasing new updates for GTA Online. The frequency of major updates may have been reduced to twice a year, but the weekly updates are still maintained. Apart from this, some background updates are also added occasionally.

2) Improved money grind

Players have often complained about the grinding aspect of GTA Online which was beginning to get worse with time. With the Cayo Perico Heist update, Rockstar solved this issue by providing a faster alternative to making money.

Instead of repetitive sell missions for businesses, players can now complete the Cayo Perico Heist to get rich quick.

1) New content with each update

Every GTA Online update has a certain theme and includes tons of content related to it. The last major update, was based around underground tuner car culture. Named Los Santos Tuners, it managed to get more players to play the game than ever before, and was well-received by fans.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Danyal Arabi