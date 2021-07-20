GTA Online Los Santos Tuners 2021 update: Release date and expected release time for all regions revealed

GTA Online is about to drop the highly anticipated new update, Los Santos Tuners 2021 and players need to know when and where to find it.

Action-packed races and car meets are among the many updates featured and players will now have the chance to increase their overall reputation among the racers of Los Santos. According to Rockstar Games, the release of Los Santos Tuners 2021 will arrive tomorrow morning.

July 20th is the official release date worldwide, however, owing to the differences in time zones all over the world. 9:00-11:00am BST is a safe bet, given most online updates are released around this time. Since players worldwide operate on different schedules, it's important to pay heed to time zone differences.

When GTA Online players should expect Los Santos Tuners 2021

July 20th is the official release date. Keep in mind BST stands for British Standard Time, since that is where Rockstar Games is located. GTA players have been expectantly awaiting this update, since GTA Online rarely drops updates of this magnitude.

Release date and time in the United States

There are several different time zones in the United States, but these are the major ones - Pacific Standard Time (PST), Mountain Standard Time (MST), Central Standard Time (CST), Easter Standard Time (EST).

Since the update will drop at 9:00-11:00am BST, the following can be expected in the United States:

1:00-3:00am PST, July 20th, 2021

2:00-4:00am MST, July 20th, 2021

3:00-5:00am CST, July 20th, 2021

4:00-6:00am EST, July 20th, 2021

The vast majority of GTA players come from this particular region, given the huge population of United States. Los Santos Tuners 2021 for GTA Online promises to be a big update for sports car enthusiasts and is likely to include several vehicle-related missions.

Release date and time in India

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the update should drop around 1:30-3:30pm. It's going to be a few hours later than most of the world, considering the time zone differences. Nonetheless, the wait will be worth it and GTA Online servers will certainly be flooded at the time of release.

Release date and time in South America

South America uses Universal Coordinated Time (UTC). The update will arrive sometime around 8:00-10:00am UTC. Given there are multiple ranges in UTC, there might be a few hours difference between each region.

